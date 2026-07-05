Celtics Coach Makes Feelings Clear on Paul George After Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics brought back Paul George as the centerpiece of the Jaylen Brown trade on Wednesday night. George, a nine-time All-Star, arrived alongside two first-round picks and two second-round selections in a deal that has drawn scrutiny from every corner of the league.

The questions are obvious. George is 36 years old. He appeared in 78 games total across two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and missed 25 more to a suspension. His numbers settled at 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. For a franchise that just gave up a 29-year-old Finals MVP, the return has left a lot of people unconvinced.

But there is someone in the Celtics building who knows George better than almost anyone. He has coached him before, and he had no hesitation about what comes next.

Celtics Assistant Comments on George

Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell addressed George’s arrival during a weekend interview with WBZ-TV.

“Good man, plays hard,” Cassell said. “Just gotta understand how we wanna play, and he’ll be fine here. Get him here, he don’t have to try to be Jaylen Brown. He’s gotta be Paul George. That’s all we need him to be.”

George is not walking into Boston to replicate what Brown did here. He is not being asked to carry the offensive load Brown shouldered after Jayson Tatum‘s Achilles injury. The expectation is simpler than that.

Be who you are. Play the way you have always played. Let the rest sort itself out.

George Already Made an Impression on Boston

George gave the Celtics a firsthand reminder of what he can still do. Philadelphia bounced Boston from the first round this spring after the Celtics let a 3-1 series lead slip, and George was a legitimate factor in that result.

Brown himself acknowledged it on his Twitch stream after the trade was announced.

“PG had a great series. I think that was part of the reason why the deal went through because PG definitely got more left in the tank. Don’t sleep on my dog,” Brown said.

Final Word for the Celtics

Paul George does not have to be Jaylen Brown. Cassell made that clear.

The expectations attached to this trade will follow George from the moment he steps into the building. The return Boston accepted will be measured against everything Brown gave the franchise for a decade. That comparison is unavoidable.

Cassell’s answer to all of it was straightforward. He knows the player. He knows what George does well. And he believes it will work.

The basketball court will decide the rest.