Celtics Coach Breaks Silence on Jaylen Brown After Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks. The move ended Brown’s decade-long run in Boston and sent one of the most decorated players in recent franchise history to a division rival.

The reaction came from everywhere. Players around the league posted tributes on social media. Former teammates weighed in publicly. Fans in Boston voiced disbelief at watching a homegrown Finals MVP get dealt for a 36-year-old wing and draft compensation.

Through all of it, the organization itself stayed silent. That changed over the weekend when assistant coach Sam Cassell spoke with WBZ-TV.

Celtics Assistant Speaks on Brown’s Exit

Cassell became the first member of the Celtics coaching staff to address the trade publicly, and his words carried the weight of someone who coached Brown directly.

“Well, we won a championship with Jaylen Brown in Boston,” Cassell said. “Jaylen has done everything possible for this city. He’ll be missed, but it is the NBA. Wilt Chamberlain got traded after he averaged 50 points one year. So it happens. Trades happen in this league. I wish nothing but the best for Jaylen Brown. He’s a hell of a basketball player, a great person, and life goes on.”

Cassell reached for the most extreme example basketball history offers to make a simple point. If a player who averaged 50 in a season can get moved, nobody is untouchable. Not even someone who brought a championship back to Boston.

It was a measured response from a coach who has seen enough of this league to know how the business side works. No bitterness. No spin. Just an honest acknowledgment of what Brown gave the franchise and an acceptance that the organization decided to move forward.

What Brown’s Decade in Boston Meant

Brown was the third overall pick in 2016. He spent the next 10 years turning himself into one of the most complete two-way wings in the league, earning five All-Star selections and two All-NBA honors along the way.

The 2024 championship run sits at the center of everything he built. Brown took home Finals MVP that June, validating years of development and a commitment to a franchise that bet on him early.

After Jayson Tatum ruptured his Achilles in May of last year, Brown shouldered an even larger offensive load. He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while helping Boston secure the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics needed him to carry the program, and he did exactly that.

That is the player Boston just traded away. Cassell’s comments reflected an understanding of what that means.

Final Word for the Celtics

Brown’s chapter in Boston is over. A decade, a championship, a Finals MVP, and now a trade to Philadelphia that will be debated for years.

Cassell did not try to make it feel smaller than it is. He credited Brown for everything he gave the franchise, acknowledged that losing him matters, and pointed to a league that has always worked this way.

George is already part of the next chapter. Boston has a roster to reshape around Tatum. The front office will speak publicly on Monday when the deal becomes official.

Brown left his mark. Cassell made sure everyone knew it.