The Strange Reason Tatum Couldn’t Do Postgame Media

The Celtics didn’t just lose Game 2—they lost control of the series. And the scene inside TD Garden made it feel like the walls were literally closing in.

Fire alarms blared through the building moments after Boston’s 91–90 loss to the Knicks, and Jayson Tatum’s postgame media session never happened. Symbolic? Maybe. The Celtics’ franchise player couldn’t speak—and on the court, he hasn’t had much of a voice either.

Celtics’ Star Power Flickers After First-Round Brilliance

Just a week ago, Tatum was being crowned the king of consistency. He matched Larry Bird with three straight 35+ point playoff games, hit 10+ free throws in three consecutive outings without a miss (12–12, 14–14, 11–11), and carried Boston past the Magic with MVP-level production. He averaged 31.3 points, 11.3 boards, and 5.3 assists while shooting 60.7% true.

Fast forward to the Knicks series—and it’s like watching a different player. Tatum shot 7-of-23 in Game 1. In Game 2, he followed that up with a brutal 5-of-19, starting 1-of-7 with just 2 points in the first half. The confidence? Missing. The aggression? Vanishing. The spotlight is starting to feel heavy.

Celtics Lose Game, Tatum Loses the Ball

The final stretch was a gut punch. After dunking home a go-ahead bucket with 18.5 seconds left, Tatum had a chance to seal the game—or at least get off a clean look. Instead, he drove into traffic, ignored Boston’s final timeout, and threw the ball away to Mikal Bridges. For the second straight game, the Celtics didn’t even attempt a potential game-winner.

Coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t mince words postgame:

“I think Game 1 wasn’t inefficient, I thought he just missed some really good looks. I thought [in Game 2], he passed up some ones that he was able to take.”

(via CLNS Media)

Celtics History—and Home-Court Edge—Working Against Them

Only four teams with home-court advantage have ever come back from a 2–0 series deficit. Now, Boston joins a short list that nobody wants to be on. The defending champs are battered and trailing—not just on the scoreboard, but mentally.

Still, Jaylen Brown is betting on his guys.

“Obviously, being down 2–0 sucks, but we got a great group, and if I had to select any guys to get it done, it’s the group that we have in our locker room.”

(via Noa Dalzell)

The Celtics head to MSG for Game 3 on Saturday—where the crowd will be louder, the pressure tighter, and the spotlight hotter. Boston’s response will tell us everything we need to know.