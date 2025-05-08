Mikal Bridges Gets Rave Reviews From Knicks Teammates Following Win

Mikal Bridges has received significant criticism since joining the New York Knicks. The two-way forward struggled to find his footing within Tom Thibodeau’s roster. However, against the Boston Celtics, Bridges is showing why New York parted with a King’s ransom to pry him from the Brooklyn Nets.

Bridges was a key reason why the Knicks secured a second straight win over the Celtics on Wednesday, May 7. His two-way production limited the Celtics’ chances of success. Bridges specifically excelled on the defensive side of the floor, ending the night with three steals.

When speaking to the media after the game, All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns praised Bridges’ production.

“It’s only right that for all the talk people have done about Mikal, it’s when the lights are the brightest that he gets to show his worth,” Towns said after New York’s second win over the Celtics.

Bridges has been an iron man for New York this season. He’s played in every game thus far and is finally starting to showcase his undeniable talent. Of course, the Knicks would likely prefer him to find some additional consistency when shooting the ball.

Josh Hart Praises Bridges’ Toughness

During his postgame news conference, Josh Hart praised what Bridges has brought to the team during the opening two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

“Kale man, you can’t say enough about his toughness, grit, mentality,” Hart said. “…In the fourth quarter, he made huge plays offensively to keep us in the game. Defensively he has the ability to change the whole course of a game. And you give him credit, because, even when his shot’s not falling he’s making huge plays that impact winning.”

Bridges has been tasked with slowing down Jayson Tatum. While that task is borderline impossible, Bridges has found ways to keep the All-NBA forward subdued for long stretches, which has given the Knicks a platform to build on. Now, with two wins at the TD Garden, Bridges and New York will head back home to receive the boost of playing in front of the Madison Square Garden crowd.

Knicks Must Prepare for Celtics to Fight Back

The Celtics are the reigning champions. While New York has limited them in the opening two games, the roster must be ready for an eventual fightback. Boston won’t go away quietly and has the talent to turn this into a seven-game series.

As such, the Knicks must continue to approach each game with the intensity and grit we’ve seen in the first two contests. New York’s approach is clearly rattling Boston and forcing it into some uncomfortable situations. Thibodeau appears to have found a blueprint.

Game three of the Knicks series will be played on Saturday, May 10. Boston has been a good road team all season. Therefore, the Knicks must lean on their home-court advantage to try and secure game three. If they can do so, they will control their own destiny and have one foot through the door of the Eastern Conference Finals. Right now, Knicks fans are looking at orange and blue skies.