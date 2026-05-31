Celtics Predicted to Cut Ties With Fan Favorite Rising Star After 1 Season

The Boston Celtics appear to be in line for some significant changes this offseason. For all of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation, it is easy to lose sight of the moves the Celtics could make concerning their in-house players.

It is all about surrounding stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will a championship-quality supporting cast. For that to happen, the Celtics front office will need to decide which players are keepers and which should be shown the door.

One name many Celtics fans are hoping will soon tap into his star potential is Ron Harper Jr., the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. The younger Harper was signed to a two-year standard NBA contract this season, but according to Hardwood Houdini’s Tyler Watts, the Celtics should not retain the 26-year-old wing.

“Some fans will want Harper Jr. back, but he is already 26 years old,” Watts wrote. “The Celtics were 37.8 points per 100 possessions better with him on the bench in high-leverage playoff minutes. It is a tiny sample, but if a wing in his prime isn’t ready to help Boston win, there is no reason to keep him around.”

Harper Had an Awesome G League Season Before Joining Celtics

There were many reasons for Celtics fans to be thrilled about the future when watching Harper.

This season, Harper was honored by being named to the All-NBA G League Third Team for the Maine Celtics, Boston’s G League affiliate.

The selection was well-deserved for Harper, who enjoyed a breakout year in Maine; he averaged 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks in 18 games. He earned his spot on the Celtics’ main roster for the strong two-way game skillset he demonstrated while playing in the G League.

Harper then secured his first guaranteed NBA deal with the Celtics, who made the contract signing official in early April, just a couple of weeks before the start of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Ron Harper Jr.’s Background

After going undrafted in 2022, Harper played just 11 NBA games including zero starts before being converted to a standard contract. Spending the majority of his career in the G League, joining the Celtics was a commendable step up.

Harper inked a deal with the Toronto Raptors on a two-way deal before being waived in December 2023. He then signed with the Celtics following a summer league stint before being moved to their G League roster.

If the Celtics retain Harper, he could still continue to develop his two-way game and defensive upside. He has had his star moments — including a career-high 22-point night on 8-of-11 shooting against the San Antonio Spurs in March — that convinced the front office he is a reasonable long term bet.

As Watts notes, Harper is 26, meaning he doesn’t possess the luxury of time a player, say, four or five years younger would.

Harper is also met with the pressure of living up to his own younger brother’s trajectory.

Of course, it is rare that brothers in the NBA are both elite, but with Harper’s younger brother Dylan displaying his superstar ceiling on the postseason stage for the Spurs, that comparison will always be there.