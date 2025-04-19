Celtics’ Derrick White Issues Rallying Cry: ‘We Can’t Look Past Anybody’

The Boston Celtics face a tough test in their opening playoff series against the Orlando Magic. Joe Mazzulla’s team must figure out how to consistently score against the second-best defense in the NBA.

In an exclusive interview with DJ Siddiqi of Forbes, Derrick White called on the Celtics to focus on the task at hand. The fan favorite guard noted how everyone on the roster must be focused on beating the Magic. He implored the team not to get sucked into looking at the bigger picture.

“It all starts Sunday,” White said. “We can’t look past anybody. We know that Orlando is a team that’s hungry, young and energetic, and they play really hard. You got to just do whatever it takes to win four games. That’s really what our mindset is.”

The Celtics have lost six of their last 10 meetings with Orlando. As such, Mazzulla’s team must lean on their championship experience and clear talent advantage. The Magic will play with physicality and relentless energy. That’s why White is calling on the entire roster to lock in and remain focused, and to take each game as it comes.

White Admits Opponents Raise Their Game

Part of being the reigning champion is getting every team’s best shot. Every opponent wants to make a statement by securing a win. That sentiment is even more true if that team is young and trying to prove itself.

During the same interview with Siddiqi, White shared his thoughts on how the Celtics have navigated that side of the game.

“Everybody – it’s like their biggest game, – no matter where they are in the season or what’s going on with their season so far,” White said. “If they beat the Celtics, the season just got so much better. That was probably the most challenging (part). The best part about it, you want to get everybody’s best shot and see what kind of team you are. It made us a better team and I’m excited for the playoff run.”

The Celtics’ longest losing streak this season stands at two games. They lost 21 times all season. Therefore, it’s clear Boston is used to facing hungry and competitive opponents. Hopefully, those tough matchups have set this team up for the challenges that are ahead.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum to Have a Big Postseason

According to Kendrick Perkins, via an April 10 episode of ESPN’s First Take, Jayson Tatum is primed for a big postseason.

“When I look at what Jayson Tatum has brought to the table,” Perkins said during an April 10 episode of ESPN’s First Take. “And I look at how he has a chip on his shoulder, he’s gonna remind the world, especially with Jaylen Brown not being 100% of who the hell he is, I think this is the postseason for him to not only go out there and get another championship, but to go get a Finals MVP, and to make sure he remind everybody that when LeBron and Steph leave, y’all better mention my name for it being the next face of the NBA.”

Last season, Tatum embraced a playmaking role for the Celtics. This year, with Jaylen Brown‘s knee issues, Tatum will likely be a primary scorer. As one of the best three-level threats in the NBA, Tatum could have a memorable playoff run. Of course, if he puts up big numbers and the Celtics win a championship, his legacy will be cemented in Boston.