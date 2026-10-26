Celtics Get Encouraging Derrick White Update to Start Season

The Boston Celtics are two games into the season. Jayson Tatum’s 36-point performance against the Knicks and Paul George’s record-setting debut have dominated the conversation. Mitchell Robinson’s bounce-back against his former team made headlines. Even Neemias Queta’s corner three generated its own news cycle.

Derrick White has been doing his work without any of that noise. The early numbers suggest it has been closer to his best.

Through two games, White is averaging 14.5 points, 7.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and 39 percent from three. For a player whose production dipped last season, the start has been encouraging.

White on His Confidence

White was asked about the shot work he put in over the summer and what it has meant for his confidence heading into the year.

“Obviously, there’s some things that I’ve gotta just stay consistent with on every rep and just shoot it with confidence,” White said. “I feel good, though.”

White shot 5-of-13 from three through the first two games. The percentage is solid at 38.5 percent, but the sample is small. What stands out more is the willingness to take them. White has not hesitated when the looks have been there. The release has been quicker. The footwork has been more decisive. The summer reps appear to be translating.

Last season was uneven for White. His numbers were not where he or the coaching staff expected them to be. The early returns this year suggest the reset he needed.

What White Brings Beyond the Numbers

The 7.0 assists per game is worth noting. White has always been a willing passer, but the playmaking responsibility is different this season. With Jaylen Brown gone, the Celtics need White to create for others more consistently, particularly when Tatum sits and the offense runs through different combinations.

Joe Mazzulla has leaned on White as the connective piece between the starting unit and the bench groups. He has shared the floor with both Tatum and George, and he has run the offense alongside Payton Pritchard in units where the stars rest. The versatility to function in both roles without the offense losing its rhythm is what makes White valuable beyond any stat line.

Defensively, he remains one of the most disruptive guards in the league. His ability to switch, contest shots, and generate deflections gives the Celtics a defensive anchor on the perimeter that complements Robinson and Queta’s rim protection inside.

Final Word for the Celtics

White is not going to chase attention. That has never been who he is. He will shoot when he is open, pass when the play is there, and defend whoever Mazzulla asks him to guard.

The early numbers are strong. The confidence is there. White said it himself. He feels good.

For the Celtics, that matters more than most people realize.