‘Celtics Don’t Flinch’: Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Praises Boston

The Boston Celtics lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-112 on Wednesday, March 12. Joe Mazzulla’s team is now 0-2 against the Western Conference leaders this season.

During his postgame news conference, MVP-elect, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praised the Celtics championship mentality. He noted that regardless of how the game was going, Boston never altered its overall approach.

“They don’t flinch or budge,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “When you play against them, they are confident. They know what they’re trying to accomplish out there on both ends of the floor and they do it at a confident high level and I think that’s what makes them so good. Whether the ball goes in or out for them, that doesn’t deter or change how they play or the way that they play.”

Oklahoma boasts the best perimeter defense in the NBA. According to Cleaning The Glass, they’re holding opponents to just 34.2% from the field. That perimeter defense was on full display against the Celtics, as Mazzulla’s team went a collective 20-of-63 from deep, good for a 31.7% conversion rate.

If the Celtics end up facing the Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals, they must find a way to generate better quality perimeter shots. Otherwise, the Thunder will consistently take away the Celtics’ biggest weapon.

Celtics Jaylen Brown Praises Gilgeous-Alexander

Against the Celtics, Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 34 points, he dished out 7 assists and grabbed 5 rebounds. He also shot 11-of-20 from the field (55%).

During his postgame news conference, Celtics All-Star forward, Jaylen Brown, praised Gilgeous-Alexander’s overall game.

“That boy good, you know what I mean?,” Brown said. “That boy is good. Big fan of his game. He’s shifty, crafty around the basket, knows how to use his body well. He draws fouls and has been hitting the three-ball well… Definitely a guy that you watch and you study to be better if we end up playing down the line…Gotta tip your cap.”

Brown endured a difficult night against the Thunder. The All-Star forward only scored 10 points on 5-of-15 shooting, while also going 0-of-5 from deep. If the Celtics and Thunder do meet in the playoffs, Mazzulla’s team will need more out of one of its best players.

Celtics Jaylen Brown Admits He Must Do Better

Later in his postgame news conference, Brown discussed the different things he could do, in order to have a more impactful game next time he faces the Thunder.

“Just got to meet that level, got to be more physical,” Brown said. “And that’s something I take pride in. Being able to win those matchups, physicality wise. I didn’t win those matchups tonight. Got some good looks, shots in the paint, took some early jump shots I wish I could have back. I could put guys in the rim, I could be more physical, I could get to the free throw line…Didn’t meet that level tonight.”

While losing to the Thunder will be frustrating, and potentially concerning for the Celtics, they can’t let their heads drop. Instead, they must turn their attention toward the Miami Heat, who the Celtics will face on Friday, March 14. Mazzulla will undoubtedly be expecting his team to bounce straight back, especially against a Heat roster that has struggled all season.