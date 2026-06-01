Celtics Eyeing Dominant $177 Million Frontcourt Duo to Join Jayson Tatum

If one thing stood out about the Boston Celtics in the midst of unraveling in the first round against the Philadelphia 76ers, it was their glaring lack of a frontcourt.

Neemias Queta, who was in the running for the NBA’s Most Improved Player, tried. Nikola Vucevic was easily overpowered. Luka Garza couldn’t stay in the rotation.

The Celtics were tossed around by the oft-injured and the visibly ailing Joel Embiid.

For that reason, the Celtics have been connected to all the star big men expected to hit this year’s open market.

According to Boston Herald writer Zack Cox, the Celtics should make a strong run at Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Hartenstein and Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen, two rebounding, defensive-minded centers who would instantly zap Boston’s interior troubles.

“It will be interesting to see how the Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers approach this offseason after bowing out in the conference finals,” Cox wrote. “Both have established, starting-caliber big men (Hartenstein and Jarrett Allen, respectively) who could be Celtics targets if either becomes available.”

If Not Both, Whom Should the Celtics Target First?

If Boston could discover a way to acquire both, that would be a major win. It would be enough to arguably re-position the Celtics as the kings of the Eastern Conference.

Hartenstein, who just wrapped up his second year with the Thunder, is a quality two-way center with his defensive versatility and impeccable playmaking. In fact, he is such a strong passer that the Thunder often ran the offense through him over the last two seasons, and they won a championship in one of them.

Allen has been one of the very best rim protectors in the league for the last five years. He is the archetypal player to defend the Nikola Jokics and the Victor Wembanyamas of the world.

But if the Celtics aren’t able to grab both big men, which would be understandable given their price, Cox believes Hartenstein is the target to prioritize.

“Hartenstein is the more intriguing of the two,” Cox wrote. “He has a $28.5 million team option for next season, and OKC could be looking to shed salary as big-money extensions for Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams kick in. Allen is under contract for three more seasons and is set to make $28 million in 2026-27.”

Why Hartenstein Appears the More Likely Choice

With Hartenstein potentially hitting unrestricted free agency, the Celtics could be positioned to sign the 28-year-old big man outright. That would allow them to retain their existing pieces and add Hartenstein, an easily blendable piece, into the rotation.

It remains to be seen whether Hartenstein will actually become available. The Thunder, although they have decisions to make, see Hartenstein as a vital piece to their scheme. Despite Oklahoma City’s loss in the conference finals, Hartenstein’s fingerprints were all over the series, from his feathery floaters on offense to his use of physicality against Wembanyama on defense.

Allen, meanwhile, would need to be acquired via trade because his contract with the Cavaliers runs through the 2028 season.

The Celtics have roughly $180 million in guaranteed money to spend this offseason. That’s enough to sign a couple high-level free agents.