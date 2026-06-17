Celtics’ Major ‘Fear’ in Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo Revealed By Insider

Alright. Perhaps this offseason has gone from anticipatory to extremely spicy, to flatly tiresome.

What in the world is taking the Milwaukee Bucks so long to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo? Does the Miami Heat want him? How about the Boston Celtics?

Is anything even brewing behind the scenes?

Over a month ago, Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslem tossed out an artificial due date on an Antetokounmpo decision, saying the franchise would sort out the two-time MVP’s future before the NBA Draft.

Well, that’s now just six days away.

The Celtics are Suitors for the Bucks Star … But There’s a Problem

According to several reports, the Celtics made an offer to the Bucks for Antetokounmpo, yet others like the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn are maintaining Boston is unwilling to make an all-out push to acquire Antetokounmpo.

So, what’s really the deal here?

According to The Athletic’s Bucks reporter Eric Nehm, there is something preventing the Celtics from being as aggressive as they’d perhaps like to be in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

“As we reported last week here at The Athletic, one of the defining traits of this offseason’s batch of trade discussions surrounding Antetokounmpo is a hesitancy from many teams to get caught up in a bidding war for the two-time NBA MVP, only to see him put on a different team’s jersey,” Nehm answered in a Q&A. “The fear being that they could potentially offend their own players with trade rumors and then not end up with Antetokounmpo.”

To put it plainly, the Celtics may be fearful of upsetting Jaylen Brown, their 29-year-old All-NBA wing who has been the eye of all trade speculation linking Antetokounmpo to Boston.

For weeks, all indications have been that if the Celtics were to attempt a blockbuster deal for Antetokounmpo, a trade package would have to revolve around Brown.

Perhaps the Celtics are doing their part in playing it cautiously, considering a recent report by Washburn stating Boston is not interested in moving Brown and is seeking ways to retain last season’s MVP candidate in any trade scenario for Antetokounmpo.

Where Boston Stands in the Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes as of Wednesday, According to Reports

One of Wednesday’s notable developments on this situation was a report by NBA insider Chris Haynes, who has heard the Antetokounmpo derby could run until after free agency.

Haynes also reported the Celtics aren’t as deep into negotiations for Antetokounmpo as all the online speculation has made it seem.

“There isn’t anything official yet on Giannis as far as teams that are really in play and have had some momentum,” Haynes told SiriusXMNBA. “Boston doesn’t seem as promising of a destination as we thought. … That’s not to say they’ve pulled out. Not to say they won’t try anything when July hits. But I have no clear cut signs that they’re dead set on him as of right now.”

Part of the reason why the Antetokounmpo trade saga has lingered is because of Milwaukee’s changing demands. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Bucks, seeking to extract substantial draft capital from Antetokounmpo suitors, are exploring what offers may be on the table.

“Along with talking to Miami about this trade,” Siegel reported for ClutchPoints, “Milwaukee has also been active in trade talks with other teams, exploring ways to possibly acquire a third, and maybe even a fourth, first-round pick for Tuesday’s draft.”

Perhaps the Celtics not wanting to unload significant draft capital, coupled with the fear of upsetting Brown, has compounded the franchise’s reluctance to push harder for an Antetokounmpo trade.

That may not sit well with fans, but it may end up serving Boston well in the end, especially if Antetokounmpo is not in a Celtics uniform next season.