The Boston Celtics fell to the Denver Nuggets 105-101 on Wednesday night. It was their second straight loss. Boston dropped to 11-4 after squandering a 17-point advantage.

The result was frustrating. But one element of the night stood out for different reasons. Rookie Chris Cenac Jr. was on the floor for nearly the entire fourth quarter, guarding Jamal Murray in crunch time and finishing with six points, six boards and a block in 17 minutes.

After the game, the 19-year-old was asked about defending one of the best guards in the league. His answer reflected a confidence that belied his experience level.

The Celtics Rookie Was Not Intimidated

The coaching staff gave him a heads-up before tip-off that his number could be called. When it was in the fourth quarter, he leaned into what makes him different at 6-foot-11.

“I think my length can be a problem on him,” Cenac said. “So just showing him my hands, being long, and guarding with physicality.”

Over six defensive possessions matched up with Cenac, Murray connected on a single three and committed a turnover. Earlier in the game, the rookie held his own against Aaron Gordon, who missed both of his attempts with the rookie guarding him.

The range of assignments in a single game tells the story. A center guarding a power forward in the first half and a crafty All-Star guard in the fourth. That kind of versatility is rare, especially from a teenager.

When asked about handling the moment, Cenac kept it simple.

“It’s just basketball at the end of the day,” Cenac said. “I’ve been playing my whole life. Once I’m in the game I’m just thinking about the next play or the present, and how I can help the team.”

The Minutes Are Coming Fast

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has taken notice.

“He has the versatility, he’s got the toughness, he’s got the athleticism, he’s got the talent,” Mazzulla said. “I thought that was a bright spot from tonight was just kind of his growth from Game 1 to Game 2.”

The Question That Is Building

Cenac’s emergence has coincided with Mitchell Robinson’s continued struggles to find his footing in Boston’s system. The $47 million free agent signing has not delivered the consistent impact the Celtics expected, and the contrast between what the two are providing off the bench is becoming harder to overlook.

CLNS’ Bobby Manning was asked whether Cenac is now a lock for rotation minutes.

“Feels like that could be the case,” Manning said. “Especially with Robinson’s struggles.”

Analyst John Zannis was more direct about why Cenac’s rise has generated excitement.

“Because of the physical profile, because of the athleticism, because he looks different and he acts different,” Zannis said. “And also it’s just in stark contrast to what you’re getting out of Mitch Robinson right now.”

Final Word for the Celtics

Cenac is not overthinking any of it. The assignments are getting tougher and the minutes are getting bigger, and his response has been the same every time. Stay ready. Play physical. Help the team.

The Celtics have bigger questions to answer after back-to-back losses. But Cenac’s emergence is not one of them. That part is trending in the right direction.