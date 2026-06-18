Celtics ‘Frustrated’ With One Aspect of Giannis Pursuit, Insider Says

The Boston Celtics have not walked away from the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

What they may be walking away from is the constant assumption that everyone already knows how it ends.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Boston has grown increasingly frustrated with the nonstop speculation surrounding a potential Antetokounmpo trade, particularly the leaguewide belief that Jaylen Brown is destined to be moved if the Celtics land the two-time MVP.

“Yet we must acknowledge the undeniable rumbles in circulation Wednesday that the Celtics, weary of incessant speculation about a Giannis-to-Boston deal featuring Jaylen Brown, are getting frustrated with the process,” Fischer wrote in The Stein Line. “One source familiar with the matter insisted that all the ‘Brown to third team talk’ is premature.”

The distinction is important.

Boston remains very much involved in the conversation surrounding Antetokounmpo. It is the increasingly elaborate trade constructions involving Brown that appear to be wearing on the organization.

Celtics and Heat Remain at Center of Giannis Trade Discussions

Fischer reported that the Celtics and Miami Heat continue to be viewed around the league as the two teams maintaining active dialogue with Milwaukee regarding Antetokounmpo’s future.

“Miami and Boston both stand as the two teams league personnel with knowledge of the situation describe as maintaining an ongoing conversation with Milwaukee on Antetokounmpo,” Fischer wrote.

League sources also told Fischer that both organizations believe Antetokounmpo would be willing to sign a long-term extension if traded to either destination.

That belief matters.

Teams do not surrender franchise cornerstones and massive draft compensation for a player of Antetokounmpo’s stature without confidence that he intends to stay.

The possibility of securing Antetokounmpo beyond next season gives Boston every reason to remain engaged.

Jaylen Brown Continues to Be Viewed as the Price of Admission

For all the frustration surrounding the rumors, there is also an undeniable reality.

Any realistic pursuit of Antetokounmpo almost certainly begins with Brown.

The five-time All-Star is coming off arguably the finest season of his career, averaging career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while earning his fourth consecutive All-Star selection.

At 29 years old, Brown remains firmly in his prime and carries immense value around the league.

That is precisely why rival executives and league observers continue to plug his name into every conceivable Antetokounmpo framework.

Yet Fischer’s reporting suggests the Celtics are growing tired of seeing speculation morph into accepted fact.

Being interested in Antetokounmpo and being prepared to dismantle the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown partnership are not necessarily the same thing.

Celtics Appear Determined to Control Their Timeline

The timing of Fischer’s report is notable.

He also reported that Milwaukee has been “very, very busy” preparing for next week’s draft in multiple ranges of the board, with rival teams increasingly viewing the Bucks as a franchise operating as though it could own both the No. 10 and No. 13 picks, the latter currently owned by Miami.

That backdrop has only accelerated leaguewide anticipation that an Antetokounmpo trade may be approaching.

Boston, however, appears intent on resisting the rush to conclusions.

The Celtics are still in the room. They are still talking. They still believe Antetokounmpo could commit long term if he lands in Boston.

What they do not appear ready to accept is the notion that Brown’s exit has already been written into the script.

As Fischer’s latest reporting makes clear, the Celtics are not frustrated by being linked to Antetokounmpo.

They are frustrated by everyone else acting as if the deal has already been made.