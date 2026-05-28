Celtics Get a Reality Check on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

Sorry, Boston Celtics fans, but the latest updates surrounding a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo aren’t looking good.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, speaking on ESPN Cleveland, he hasn’t heard that Boston and the Milwaukee Bucks have had serious conversations about a potential blockbuster trade.

“I know some people are linking him to Boston, but I have not heard that Giannis, Boston, and Milwaukee are serious about it. That’s out there, but I haven’t heard it,” Windhorst said.

It’s worth noting that just because Windhorst hasn’t heard of those discussions, doesn’t mean they’re not taking place.

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Brad Stevens has developed a reputation for doing his work in silence. The Celtics often make moves that either run counter to the rumors that are floating around, or fit the narrative but occur at a surprising moment.

Either way, Celtics fans will now be wondering whether Giannis is a genuine trade target. After all, any move for the former MVP would likely entail parting with Jaylen Brown. That’s a hefty price tag, especially when Giannis is older and has a growing injury history.

Celtics Not Linked In Giannis’ Camp

According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, speaking on Sirius XM, he hasn’t heard of the Celtics being linked with a move for Giannis, either.

“I haven’t heard Boston linked,” Haynes said. “I’m not talking from the Boston Celtics’ standpoint. I am talking from Giannis’ camp. (And) I have not heard Boston yet.”

Fortunately for Boston, we’re not even into the offseason yet. The NBA Finals haven’t even begun. As such, there’s plenty of time for trade talks to evolve. Whether those talks center around bringing Giannis to Boston will remain to be seen, though.

Either way, Stevens is expected to be busy this summer. The Celtics need a starting-level point guard and a starting-level center to plug legitimate gaps in the rotation. Filling both of those needs in the coming months will be difficult, but not impossible.

Jaylen Brown Is Still Improving

If a deal for Giannis fails to materialize, it’s likely that Brown remains in Boston. After all, he’s coming off the back of his best-ever season in the NBA, having stepped into a primary role for the Celtics in the absence of Jayson Tatum.

At 29 years old, Brown is still firmly in his prime years. In fact, the explosive forward believes that he can continue improving in the near future.

“I will continue to get better…I’m coming into my prime,” Brown said during a recent Twitch livestream. “My mind, my body, my athleticism are all coming together. I’m excited to see what I can do and where I can go with it. I don’t think I’ve reached my limit yet.”

The Celtics won a championship in 2024 with a roster built around Tatum and Brown. There’s no reason to believe they can’t do that again, assuming Stevens can put the necessary pieces around them.

Adding Giannis could make sense, but sometimes, it’s better to stick with what’s already proven, and it doesn’t get much more proven than the Tatum and Brown duo.