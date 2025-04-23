Celtics Vet Calls out Magic for ‘Going at’ Jayson Tatum

This Celtics team isn’t backing down—especially when it comes to protecting Jayson Tatum.

After a bruising Game 1 win over the Orlando Magic, veteran Al Horford didn’t mince words about the way Tatum was defended.

“Yeah, there was something extra,” Horford told ESPN. “There was a lot. It was the second or third time that—especially [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope]—went at him in that way.” via ESPN

The play in question came in the fourth quarter. Tatum drove hard to the rim, only to be met midair by Caldwell-Pope and Wendell Carter Jr. The collision earned KCP a flagrant foul—and left Tatum clutching his wrist.

He stayed in the game, finishing with 17 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. But the aftermath is still being felt: the Celtics have listed him as doubtful for Game 2 with a bone bruise in his right wrist.

Celtics Stay Focused Despite Injury Scare

The Celtics have been here before. Physical playoff games, hard fouls, high stakes. But even with their star banged up, the team isn’t flinching.

“Obviously, they fouled him hard,” Payton Pritchard said Tuesday. “But it’s not going to stop us from what we’re trying to achieve. It’s not going to knock us off our path.” via ESPN

Boston didn’t need a scoring explosion from Tatum in Game 1. Derrick White erupted for 30 points, hitting seven threes. Pritchard added 19 off the bench. Even with Jaylen Brown limited to 16 points, the Celtics still cruised to a 17-point win.

Tatum Doubtful, But Boston Trusts Its Depth

Head coach Joe Mazzulla gave a short update on Tatum’s injury:

“Just sore after the game; it’s gotten a little better today. He’s going to go through some on-court work and go from there.”

via ESPN

That wrist—Boston fans know it’s been an issue before. And while Tatum is listed as doubtful for Game 2, there’s no panic in the building.

The Celtics have been here before, leaning on their balance and depth to weather moments like this. With Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Jaylen Brown all capable of stepping up, the defending champs remain confident they can hold it down until their star is ready to return.

What’s at Stake in Game 2

Boston leads the series 1–0. Game 2 tips off Wednesday night at TD Garden. The Celtics can seize full control—potentially even without their best player.

As for Horford, he knows this kind of intensity is part of playoff basketball. But he also made it clear: they’re watching.

“It’s the playoffs, so the game is going to be more physical, it’s going to be more intense. I feel like those plays are probably going to happen more often than not.” via ESPN

But there’s a line. And in Boston’s eyes, the Magic might’ve crossed it.