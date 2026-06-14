Celtics Insider Makes Bold Giannis Prediction Amid Tatum-Brown Questions

The Boston Celtics have spent nearly a decade building around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, one of the NBA’s most accomplished star pairings.

According to Bill Simmons of The Ringer, that era could be nearing a dramatic turning point.

Speaking on his podcast, Simmons predicted that the Celtics will land Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and suggested a blockbuster trade could happen as soon as next week.

“I think Boston’s gonna get Giannis. Okay, and I think it will happen in the next week, would be my prediction,” Simmons said on his podcast. “I would not bet my life on it.”

Simmons added that he had heard Boston made an offer within the past week, though he acknowledged he did not know which players or assets were included.

The comments immediately reignited speculation surrounding Antetokounmpo’s future and raised questions about whether the Celtics might be willing to break up their championship core.

Celtics Continue to Be Linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo remains one of basketball’s most coveted stars.

The two-time NBA MVP is eligible for an extension worth approximately $275 million this fall, a financial consideration expected to influence any trade discussions involving him.

Veteran NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported this week that while the Miami Heat are widely viewed as Antetokounmpo’s preferred destination should he ever leave Milwaukee, Boston continues to surface in league conversations.

“Sources close to the process consistently say that they believe that Miami is at the top of Antetokounmpo’s current wish list but likewise continue to whisper that the idea of landing in Boston is still in his thoughts somewhere,” Stein and Fischer wrote in The Stein Line newsletter.

Any deal for Antetokounmpo would instantly reshape the NBA landscape and return the Celtics to the center of championship conversations.

Why Boston Could Reevaluate the Tatum-Brown Partnership

Simmons’ theory centered less on Antetokounmpo and more on the evolving dynamics of Boston’s star duo.

The Celtics entered the postseason with championship aspirations after Tatum returned late in the regular season from an Achilles injury. During Tatum’s absence, Brown flourished as Boston’s primary offensive engine, producing arguably the finest season of his career.

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP averaged career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while further establishing himself as one of the league’s elite two-way players.

When Tatum returned, Brown adjusted his game to reintegrate his longtime teammate into the offense.

The arrangement ultimately ended in disappointment.

Boston squandered a 3-1 first-round series lead to the Philadelphia 76ers despite having both stars available during the playoffs.

Simmons questioned whether that experience changed Boston’s long-term outlook.

“Is there stuff they’re seeing with Jaylen Brown that makes them realize, like, ‘Oh, this guy got a taste of being the star, and we can’t go back to where we were in 2024 anymore,'” Simmons said. “‘We have two guys who think they’re the best guy on this team, and this is not going to be resolved.'”

Jaylen Brown’s Comments Added to the Speculation

Brown’s remarks following Boston’s elimination only intensified discussions about the franchise’s future.

“I stand on this again. This was my favorite season of my career,” Brown said during a livestream after the season ended.

The comments raised eyebrows because they came despite the Celtics’ stunning postseason collapse.

Whether Brown’s remarks reflected personal growth, his expanded responsibilities during Tatum’s absence or a newfound comfort as the focal point of the offense remains open to interpretation.

What is clear is that Boston suddenly finds itself at the center of what could become the NBA’s biggest offseason storyline.

For now, Simmons’ prediction remains just that — a prediction.

But if Antetokounmpo truly becomes available and the Celtics believe their championship window requires a different formula, the Tatum-Brown era may be facing its most significant test yet.