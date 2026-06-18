Celtics Receive Positive Insider Message on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Push

Although the Boston Celtics reportedly remain in the race for Giannis Antetokounmpo, it is unclear if they’ll hit that next gear.

As a potential Antetokounmpo trade inches closer, the NBA world awaits whether it’ll be the Celtics or the Miami Heat that strikes the biggest blockbuster of the summer.

Miami remains the most aggressive suitor for Antetokounmpo, with a trade package revolving around multiple young players and a surplus of draft capital.

Boston, meanwhile, has some concerns about making an Antetokounmpo pursuit the end-all-be-all of its offseason, including possibly upsetting star wingman Jaylen Brown if a deal for the Bucks star doesn’t happen.

Despite Many Reports, One NBA Insider Has the Celtics Winning the Sweepstakes

Boston is definitely in the running for Antetokounmpo, but recent reports stated the franchise isn’t ready to go all-in on a trade. For many, that alone pushed the Heat in an overwhelmingly strong position to acquire the two-time NBA MVP.

But The Athletic’s Sam Amick sees it differently.

“I’ll probably be wrong,” Amick began. “Just to spice it up a little bit, I’m going to say Boston [acquires Antetokounmpo] just because they’ve got this history of swinging for the big stars.”

That said, Amick believes there is one scenario in which the Celtics could edge the Heat and win the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

“If the Bucks said alright, Jaylen Brown for Giannis straight up, I think the deal is done,” Amick said.

Amick explained the Celtics may believe a Brown for Antetokounmpo swap should be enough to convince the Bucks. But reports continue to conclude that Milwaukee is looking for heavy draft compensation in exchange for Antetokounmpo.

There is a factor in this situation that is keeping the Celtics interested, Amick believes, and if the Bucks don’t agree to sending Antetokounmpo to Miami soon enough, Boston just might linger long enough to execute a deal.

But Amick believes “the safe answer is Miami” and that Antetokounmpo to the Heat is “still what most people think is going to happen.”

Will Boston Accelerate in Pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo?

With reports stating the Bucks highly value draft picks and even anticipate receiving multiple first round picks in this year’s NBA Draft via an Antetokounmpo trade, there is strong reason to believe Milwaukee will agree to a deal for its superstar before Tuesday.

It would serve the Bucks well, if they are indeed intending to trade Antetokounmpo, to agree to a trade a few days ahead of the draft to allow themselves enough time to evaluate their draft options.

If the Celtics are hesitant to go all-in on a trade for Antetokounmpo, the Bucks star may already be dealt elsewhere by the time Boston decides to pursue him aggressively.

There still might be a lurking possibility that the Celtics are quietly weighing their options to acquire Antetokounmpo. As ESPN’s Brian Windhorst noted earlier, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens has a track record of working expertly behind closed doors.

Even if Boston has to part ways with Brown and significant draft capital, pulling the trigger on an Antetokounmpo trade may be logical.

Brown may be the younger and more durable star, but Antetokounmpo, as many would argue, remains the better player and someone who instantly maximizes a team’s title chances.

Antetokounmpo, 31, is a proven leader of a championship team. Inject a player like that into a celebrated organization, and you have something potentially special.





