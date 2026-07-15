Celtics Quietly Sign Iowa Mr. Basketball After Summer League Performance

The Celtics continued reshaping the back end of their roster by quietly signing a former Iowa Mr. Basketball to an Exhibit 10 contract after an impressive showing during NBA Summer League.

The move may not grab the same attention as a blockbuster signing, but Boston’s front office clearly saw enough in Las Vegas to believe the former Indiana Hoosiers star deserves a longer look heading into training camp.

That player is forward Tucker DeVries, and he wasn’t the only Exhibit 10 signing Boston finalized Tuesday. The Celtics also made official a deal for guard Milos Uzan, closing the loop on agreements both had already reached with Boston last month after going undrafted.

Tucker DeVries Brings Size and Shooting

DeVries, a 6-foot-7 wing, earned Iowa Mr. Basketball honors during the 2020-21 season at Waukee High School, averaging 18.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.9 steals while leading Waukee to the state title and earning Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year honors.

His college career spanned Drake, West Virginia and Indiana, where he played his final season under head coach Darian DeVries, who also happens to be his dad. DeVries started all 32 games for the Hoosiers, averaging 13.7 points, a team-best 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 39.7 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three, according to Indiana University Athletics statistics. He scored 15-plus points in 14 games and posted three double-doubles.

Through two Summer League appearances for the Celtics, DeVries has averaged 11.0 points on 40 percent shooting from three, according to Hoops Rumors’ official signing report.

Milos Uzan’s Route to Boston

As for Uzan, the former Houston Cougar Uzan spent his final two seasons there after starting at Oklahoma, leaving the Cougars as a decorated floor general. He started all 77 games there, according to University of Houston Athletics stats, averaging 11.1 points and ranking among Big 12 leaders with 4.0 assists per game. He earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors in back-to-back years and helped Houston reach the 2025 national championship game.

The Las Vegas native landed with Boston after teammate Chris Cenac Jr. went 27th overall in the draft. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson called it a strong fit.

“He’s in an organization where I think he can thrive,” Sampson said, comparing Uzan’s spot to Payton Pritchard’s early development, as quoted by reporter Zack Cox. “I think Milos can make the team. I think he’s an NBA player.”

Uzan carried that production into Las Vegas, averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds across three outings, Hoops Rumors reported.

Exhibit 10 deals carry no guarantee, paying a league minimum salary for one season. They can convert into two-way deals before the season, or a standard contract if a player survives final cuts. Usually, however, players land with the G League affiliate, earning a bonus up to $91,000 if kept there 60 days.

For DeVries and Uzan, that means if Boston decides to keep one or both around, Maine’s G League roster is the likeliest landing spot, with a longshot path to Boston’s 15-man group if camp performance forces the issue. The Celtics carry 17 players under contract, 14 on standard deals.

The gap between last month’s reports and Tuesday’s confirmation traces to how low-tier deals move through the pipeline. Colleges typically announce agreements once a player inks a camp deal, well before the league logs the paperwork. Indiana and Houston’s late-June releases were informal confirmation. Tuesday’s word from league sources made it official.