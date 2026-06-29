Celtics Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of NBA Free Agency: Report

The Celtics reportedly made a flurry of roster moves Monday, one day before the start of NBA free agency, as Boston continued to reshape its roster ahead of a pivotal offseason.

The transactions come one day before NBA free agency opens, giving the Celtics added flexibility as they position themselves for what could be one of the franchise’s most consequential offseasons of recent years.

Boston exercised the 2026-27 team options for center Neemias Queta, wing Jordan Walsh, and guard/forward Dalano Banton while declining the options for center Amari Williams and guard Max Shulga, according to league sources as reported by Hoops Rumors. The decisions landed on the June 29 deadline, with free agency set to open at 6 p.m. ET on June 30. Williams and Shulga become unrestricted free agents but could return on minimum deals, two-way contracts, or Exhibit 10 agreements, Hoops Rumors noted.

None of the five decisions involved star-level talent — they are depth and rotation pieces. Taken together they carry meaningful implications for how Boston enters the open market Tuesday.

Boston Celtics Retain Neemias Queta, Jordan Walsh in Depth Moves

Of the three players retained, Queta represents the most significant commitment. The 27-year-old center emerged as one of the league’s premier rotation bigs in 2025-26, finishing fourth in Most Improved Player voting after averaging roughly 10 points and more than eight rebounds per game, according to The Boston Globe. His club option carries a cap hit of approximately $2.67 million, with $1.33 million partially guaranteed, according to Spotrac. He provides Boston with cost-controlled rim protection and rebounding following the earlier Kristaps Porzingis trade.

Walsh, 22, is a young defensive specialist who earned head coach Joe Mazzulla’s trust guarding opposing star players throughout the season. His club option sits at approximately $2.41 million. Banton’s deal comes in at roughly $2.8 million but remains non-guaranteed, with a January 10, 2027, guarantee date giving the front office a clean exit ramp if needed, Hoops Rumors noted. The three combined cap hits total roughly $7.9 million.

Declining the options on Williams and Shulga eliminates approximately $4.3 million in potential guaranteed obligations and clears two roster spots ahead of free agency, per the NBC Sports Boston offseason tracker.

Boston Celtics Cap Picture Heading Into Free Agency

The Celtics enter Tuesday’s market sitting under both luxury tax aprons, roughly $30.1 million beneath the first and $42.9 million beneath the second, according to Spotrac’s 2026-27 Boston cap table. Total active roster allocations stand at approximately $180.2 million against a $166 million salary cap ceiling.

Boston is pursuing a two-year plan that prioritizes staying below the most punitive apron thresholds to protect spending flexibility through the 2027-28 window, analyst Yossi Gozlan of The Third Apron outlined. Remaining under the first apron preserves full access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception as free agency begins.

Trade rumors surrounding Jaylen Brown, including reported interest from the Portland Trail Blazers, have circulated for weeks, Hoops Rumors reported. Because Brown’s salary exceeds $57 million, the contracts exercised and declined Monday are far too small to shift the salary-matching calculus in any potential deal. These are standard pre-free-agency housekeeping moves, not a Brown-specific maneuver.

With two open roster spots now available, Boston has room to add veterans on minimum deals or channel those openings through the mid-level exception once the market opens at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday.