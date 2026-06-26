Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Rips ESPN Amid Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics are in the middle of one of the most uncertain offseasons in recent franchise history. Jaylen Brown‘s name has been at the center of trade speculation for weeks, with ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting that Boston is listening to offers “with intention.”

Brad Stevens declined to guarantee Brown’s future on draft night.

Brown, meanwhile, is in France. And he is not talking about trades.

He is talking about ESPN.

Celtics Star Calls Out ESPN

Speaking at an event in France on Wednesday, Brown addressed the fallout from his comments earlier this season about this being his “favorite season” in 10 years with the Celtics. The remark drew heavy criticism after Boston blew a 3-1 series lead to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

Brown made clear who he held responsible for how the narrative was shaped.

“The leader behind that was ESPN. ESPN is unethical,” Brown said. “Stephen A. Smith is the head face of that, but the organization, the players, they were all in agreement, they knew what I meant by that. Our team was basically all salary dumps. We lost a lot of players. For us to emerge and still be in that same position, we’ve got to understand…”

Brown was not walking anything back. He was defending it. The Celtics lost significant roster pieces through cost-cutting moves last summer. Brown stepped into the void, led a retooled roster to 56 wins and a number two seed, and averaged close to 30 points per game while Jayson Tatum recovered from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The context, in Brown’s view, was always clear inside the building. The distortion came from outside it.

A Feud That Keeps Escalating

The tension between Brown and Stephen A. Smith dates back to 2024. After Brown won Finals MVP and led the Celtics to Banner 18, he was left off the U.S. Olympic roster while three teammates were selected. During that stretch, Smith cited an anonymous source on air who questioned Brown’s attitude and suggested it had damaged his standing around the league.

Brown’s initial response was measured. He made his point at the championship parade with a t-shirt that read “State Your Source” and later told Smith on air that his issue was with anonymous sourcing, not with Smith personally.

That restraint is gone now. After Smith told Brown to “be quiet” following the favorite season comments, Brown responded on Twitch with explicit language aimed directly at Smith. Smith escalated further, warning Brown to “be careful,” which drew criticism from other media figures who viewed it as a veiled threat.

The cycle has continued through the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade fallout, with Smith pushing back on Brown’s claim that the speculation was fueling him, arguing on First Take that Brown had received nothing but praise all season.

Brown’s comments in France suggest he sees the situation very differently.

What It Means Amid the Trade Noise

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has reported that he expects a bidding war for Brown if the Celtics make him officially available. But Brown’s public comments paint a picture of a player who is not preparing to leave quietly. He is frustrated by how his words and his season have been reframed by people outside the locker room.

He finished sixth in MVP voting. He made his fifth All-Star team in six years. He proved he could lead a franchise when the circumstances demanded it. The idea that he needs to apologize for calling it his favorite season does not align with what he accomplished.

Final Word for the Celtics

The ESPN feud is real. The trade speculation is real. But so is what Brown did last season. He led a roster gutted by salary moves to 56 wins and played the best basketball of his career while his co-star rebuilt from a major injury.

Brown and Tatum won a championship together in 2024. Tatum’s health was the variable in the playoff exit against Philadelphia. Not the partnership. Not Brown’s mentality. Not a postgame comment that the entire locker room understood.

The noise will continue. Brown is not backing down from any of it. Based on what he has earned, he should not have to.