Celtics Make Stunning Jaylen Brown Decision After Failed Giannis Trade Pursuit

Less than 24 hours after the Boston Celtics lost the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, another stunning development has emerged involving one of the franchise’s cornerstone players.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday on NBA Today that the Celtics have begun engaging in trade discussions involving five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown.

“As we’re hours away from the NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics have started to listen, engage, and discuss trades around Jaylen Brown,” Charania said.

The report marks a significant shift for a player who has long been viewed as one half of Boston’s franchise-defining partnership alongside Jayson Tatum.

It also raises fresh questions about the direction of the Celtics following a disappointing postseason and an unsuccessful pursuit of Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Pursuit Put Jaylen Brown at Center of Trade Talks

Brown’s name has rarely surfaced in serious trade conversations since helping lead Boston to a championship.

That changed during the Celtics’ pursuit of Antetokounmpo.

According to Charania, Boston aggressively pursued the two-time MVP and presented Milwaukee with a package built around Brown and two unprotected first-round picks.

“The deal that the Celtics offered Milwaukee was Jaylen Brown and two unprotected first-round picks,” Charania said Tuesday on ESPN’s Get Up. “That was a deal that the Celtics believed was an aggressive pursuit.”

Boston emerged as one of the two finalists for Antetokounmpo alongside the Miami Heat.

Ultimately, Milwaukee preferred Miami’s package of Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a pick swap and a second-round pick.

The decision immediately reshaped the balance of power in the Eastern Conference and left the Celtics searching for alternative ways to improve.

Shams Predicts ‘Hard Conversations’ Ahead

Charania indicated that the fallout from the failed Antetokounmpo pursuit could extend beyond the trade itself.

“The Celtics and Jaylen Brown will have hard conversations moving forward about the fallout from a trade that didn’t happen,” Charania said on Get Up.

The situation is particularly notable because it marks the second time in four years that Brown has been included in discussions for a superstar player.

Back in 2022, Brown was reportedly part of Boston’s pursuit of Kevin Durant before the Celtics ultimately chose to keep him.

“The second time in four years Jaylen Brown was offered in a trade for another player,” Charania noted. “Back in 2022, it was for Kevin Durant. Now, for Giannis.”

The difference, Charania added, is Brown’s standing in the league.

Since those Durant talks, Brown has elevated himself into one of basketball’s elite players.

Brown Remains One of the NBA’s Most Valuable Wings

Brown enters the offseason with perhaps the strongest résumé of his career.

As Charania pointed out, Brown emerged as an MVP candidate this past season after previously earning NBA Finals MVP honors during Boston’s championship run.

The 29-year-old averaged 24.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists during the 2025-26 season while continuing to serve as one of the Celtics’ premier perimeter defenders.

His combination of scoring, athleticism, size and defensive versatility makes him one of the league’s most coveted two-way stars.

Brown is also under contract through the 2028-29 season, giving Boston significant leverage in any potential discussions.