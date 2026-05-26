Celtics Get Major Jaylen Brown Future Update Amid Heavy Trade Speculation

The Boston Celtics will look to secure long-term commitments from their cornerstone players as the NBA offseason heats up. This is crucial, particularly given Jaylen Brown at the center of numerous trade speculation.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the Brown era in Boston won’t end anytime soon as the franchise is aiming to reward the guard with a new deal.

“With three years left on Brown’s contract, there should not be a sense of urgency from the Celtics,” Marks wrote. “And by waiting, he would become eligible to extend for three years and $221 million next summer.”

Following a disappointing first-round playoff exit, there are rumors that Boston might consider moving one of their two main stars to land another championship pedigree star. Brown was tipped as the most likely star to be traded.

The Celtics remain committed to Brown and see him as an unmovable piece in the foreseeable future.

Jaylen Brown’s Extension Eligibility With Celtics

Brown last signed a massive five-year, $303.7 million supermax extension in July 2023, a deal that will expire after the 2028-29 season. This was the richest ever NBA deal at the time and it showed how valuable he is to the franchise.

Brown still has three years left on his deal but is eligible for an extension that will guarantee him to stay in Boston much longer than 2029 — when his former deal expires.

“Brown is eligible to sign a two-year, $142 million extension, despite having three seasons and nearly $182 million remaining on his current contract,” Marks added. “The first year of his extension would start in 2029-30, when Brown is 31 years old.”

This extension news will quench any trade spark that has been linked to Brown. He had been speculated to want to head elsewhere to be the main star and not a co-star like he is in Boston.

There have also been some floated hypothetical packages involving a move for a high-profile addition like Giannis Antetokounmpo. Though it remains speculative, the general idea was that Brown is dispensable. However, Boston’s president of basketball operations Brad Stevens doesn’t feel that way with the franchise superstar guard.

Stevens confirmed positive dialogue with Brown and that the guard has not expressed any “frustrations” in Boston. He wants to remain with the franchise for as long as he can.

Brown Has Earned An Extension

After signing his super-max deal, Brown led the Celtics to the NBA title in 2024. Boston had been on a 16-year drought but rallied behind Jayson Tatum and Brown who won the Finals MVP.

Brown has more than justified his max-level compensation through consistent production and leadership. This season, the Celtics were forced to play the majority of the games without Tatum due to an Achilles Injury. Brown stepped up and took the entire primary scoring duty.

Brown enjoyed a career-high season and was in MVP conversations all while helping Boston to a No. 2 seed in the East. This was one of the reasons speculations fueled that he could handle his own team without Tatum.

The Celtics are not willing to break the core that has kept them competitive over the years. They might be paying big money to keep both Tatum and Brown but it has been worth every penny so far.