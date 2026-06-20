Celtics Set High Bar in Jaylen Brown Trade Amid Giannis Interest

The Boston Celtics may be interested in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they apparently have a line they are unwilling to cross.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported late Friday in The Stein Line that Boston understands it likely cannot acquire Antetokounmpo without including 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown in any deal. However, the Celtics are reportedly reluctant to attach much more alongside Brown in a potential trade package.

The report sheds additional light on Boston’s approach to one of the NBA’s biggest offseason storylines.

According to several reports, the Celtics have made an offer to the Milwaukee Bucks for Antetokounmpo. Yet there has also been consistent reporting, including from the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, that Boston is unwilling to make an all-out push for the two-time MVP.

Fischer’s latest report helps explain why.

The Celtics appear willing to discuss Brown in a Giannis framework but have established a high threshold for how much additional talent and draft capital they are prepared to surrender.

Bucks’ Asking Price Viewed Around League as ‘Unrealistic’

Fischer reported that NBA personnel from multiple teams have described Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst’s demands in Antetokounmpo talks as “unrealistic.”

According to Fischer, the Bucks have been seeking returns that would leave any acquiring team stripped of too many assets to realistically contend for a championship.

That reality runs counter to what Antetokounmpo is believed to want should he ever leave Milwaukee after 13 seasons.

The former NBA champion reportedly would seek a situation that gives him an immediate opportunity to compete for another title and sign a long-term extension.

Yet the robust market Milwaukee anticipated has not fully materialized.

According to Fischer, teams such as Houston, Oklahoma City, San Antonio and the newly crowned champion New York Knicks have not aggressively entered the bidding.

Even the Minnesota Timberwolves, who reportedly re-engaged the Bucks this week after previously pursuing Antetokounmpo during the season, were met with steeper demands than they encountered before the trade deadline.

Celtics Have Reason to Proceed Carefully

Boston’s caution also appears rooted in locker-room considerations.

The Athletic’s Bucks reporter Eric Nehm recently noted that many teams are reluctant to become embroiled in prolonged Antetokounmpo trade discussions only to miss out on the superstar and potentially alienize their own players in the process.

That concern is particularly relevant for the Celtics.

Brown has become the focal point of nearly every Antetokounmpo-to-Boston scenario.

The 29-year-old wing remains one of the franchise’s foundational players and is coming off another stellar season in which he earned All-NBA honors while continuing to establish himself as one of the league’s premier two-way stars.

Trading Brown would represent a massive organizational decision.

Giving up Brown and substantially more assets could prove even more difficult to justify.

Celtics Still Positioned to Contend With Current Core

Boston’s hesitation reflects confidence in its existing foundation.

The Celtics’ core of Brown, Jayson Tatum and Derrick White remains among the NBA’s most accomplished groups despite the disappointing end to this season.

After taking a 3-1 series lead over Philadelphia, the Celtics were eliminated in seven games as Joel Embiid became increasingly dominant as the series progressed.

The early exit exposed areas that require improvement, but it did not fundamentally alter Boston’s status as a contender.

Antetokounmpo remains one of the few players capable of changing a franchise’s trajectory overnight.

Still, Fischer’s report suggests the Celtics are unwilling to sacrifice everything to get him.

If Milwaukee’s asking price remains as lofty as rival executives describe it, Boston appears prepared to walk away rather than compromise its long-term championship outlook.