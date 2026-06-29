Celtics Get Significant Jaylen Brown Update After Ja Morant Trade

The Portland Trail Blazers‘ blockbuster acquisition of Ja Morant may have changed the timing of a potential pursuit of Jaylen Brown.

It may not have ended it.

Speaking on ESPN’s SportsCenter after Portland completed its trade for Morant, NBA insider Shams Charania said the Trail Blazers are not currently engaged in trade talks for the Boston Celtics‘ All-NBA wing.

“As of right now, my understanding is they’re not involved with Jaylen Brown,” Charania said.

The qualifier was significant.

Rather than closing the door on a future pursuit, Charania indicated Portland’s immediate priority is integrating Morant after making one of the offseason’s biggest swings.

For the Celtics, it suggests one of Brown’s most frequently discussed trade destinations has shifted its attention—for now.

Ja Morant Trade Reshapes Portland’s Immediate Plans

Portland acquired Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for veteran forward Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, adding another franchise-caliber talent alongside Damian Lillard.

The move immediately raises questions about how the Trail Blazers will distribute minutes and offensive responsibilities among Morant, Lillard, Scoot Henderson and former Celtic Jrue Holiday.

Despite that crowded backcourt, Charania described Morant as the organization’s priority entering free agency.

“This was their big move,” Charania said.

The emphasis, however, was on the present—not necessarily the future.

Trail Blazers Still Have Assets for Jaylen Brown

Charania also made clear that Portland retains the flexibility to revisit another blockbuster if the right opportunity presents itself.

“If they want to go get a landmark star, if they wanted to go get a Jaylen Brown, they would have the necessary package to do so,” Charania said.

General manager Joe Cronin has positioned the Trail Blazers for exactly that possibility.

Portland still controls its own first-round pick in every draft from 2027 through 2033. Under NBA trade rules, the franchise could trade as many as six future first-round picks while also including swap rights in two additional drafts, giving it one of the league’s deepest collections of draft assets.

Even after moving Grant in the Morant trade, Portland still possesses the salary-matching pieces needed to construct a deal for Brown’s $57 million contract.

A package centered around Holiday, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson would satisfy salary requirements, while Portland’s extensive draft capital would allow it to compete with virtually any offer if it decides to re-enter the Brown sweepstakes.

For now, though, the Trail Blazers appear focused on evaluating Morant’s fit before considering another franchise-altering move.

Celtics Still Have Options if Brown Is Moved

Earlier Monday, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that Portland was viewed around the league as the frontrunner should Boston ultimately decide to trade Brown.

Amick added that the Celtics have sought packages worth at least four first-round picks, a price the Trail Blazers remain uniquely equipped to meet.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill reported Monday that league executives believe Boston hopes to resolve Brown’s future sooner rather than later as the franchise continues reshaping its roster around Jayson Tatum.

Brown enters the third season of his five-year, $285 million supermax contract after producing the finest regular season of his career, averaging 28.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists while finishing sixth in MVP voting.

Brown Sweepstakes May Simply Be on Hold

Charania’s update changes the outlook, but not necessarily the long-term possibilities.

Portland’s attention is centered on Morant today.

Whether that remains true later this offseason could depend on how the franchise evaluates its revamped roster and whether another opportunity to add a second superstar emerges.

The Trail Blazers still possess the players, draft capital and financial flexibility to make one of the NBA’s strongest offers for Brown.

For the Celtics, Portland may no longer be the most active suitor at this moment.

Based on Charania’s reporting, however, it would be premature to rule the Trail Blazers out altogether.