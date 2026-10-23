Jaylen Brown Appears to Call Out Jayson Tatum Over Celtics Trade Comments

The Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers this past summer in a deal that reshaped both franchises. Jayson Tatum has spoken publicly about how the trade caught him off guard. Brown, it appears, does not entirely buy that version of the story.

On Thursday night, following Philadelphia’s comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brown left a comment on an Instagram post featuring a clip from Tatum’s YouTube documentary. The comment was a single blue hat emoji. In internet language, that means one thing.

Cap. Someone is not telling the truth.

What Tatum Said in the Documentary

The clip came from the latest episode of Tatum’s offseason miniseries, in which he described the moment he learned about the trade. Tatum said he was in Las Vegas after a pickup game when a member of his circle broke the news and told him not to react.

Tatum maintained that the news blindsided him completely. Learning that the destination was Philadelphia made it even harder to process. He recalled questioning why the Celtics would send Brown to a divisional rival.

“You traded him down the street?” Tatum said.

In the same episode, Tatum spoke about what the partnership with Brown meant. He credited Brown for pushing him, acknowledged that the two made each other better, and said the championship they won together in 2024 would never be forgotten. The tone was respectful and reflective throughout.

Brown’s comment underneath the post suggested he saw things differently.

What Brown’s Response Signals

The two have not been in regular contact since the trade. Brown acknowledged as much in August when he said he had not really spoken to Tatum since being dealt. That admission was the first public indication that the relationship had shifted.

Thursday’s comment added another layer. Brown did not clarify which part of Tatum’s account he considered untrue. The blue hat emoji was the entirety of his response. No follow-up. No explanation. Just a one-symbol reaction that carried enough weight to make headlines on its own.

Whether Brown took issue with the surprise element, the emotional framing, or something else entirely is unclear. What is clear is that the two are still processing what happened, and they are doing it in public.

Final Word for the Celtics

Tatum and Brown won a championship together. They are forever linked in Boston history. That part is not in dispute.

But the trade changed things. Brown’s comment Thursday night made that obvious. One emoji. No explanation needed.

The regular season meeting between Boston and Philadelphia on January 21 carries a different kind of weight now. Whatever is unresolved between these two is not going away quietly.