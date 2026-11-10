Jaylen Brown Confronted Jayson Tatum Before Celtics Blockbuster Trade: Shams

Jaylen Brown wanted answers about his future with the Boston Celtics. Days before the franchise traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers, he approached longtime teammate Jayson Tatum to get them.

What followed was a private conversation in France that apparently left Brown with more questions than answers.

ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed Tuesday on “NBA Today” that Brown confronted Tatum during a dinner in late June, shortly after Boston unsuccessfully attempted to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics had reportedly offered Brown in their pursuit of Antetokounmpo, who eventually landed with the Miami Heat.

“My understanding is Jaylen Brown confronted and approached Tatum at a dinner to discuss their future as a duo and where Jayson Tatum stood on all of it,” Charania reported.

The revelation comes hours before the former teammates face each other for the first time since their blockbuster separation.

Shams Reveals Private Jaylen Brown-Jayson Tatum Confrontation

Charania said several people witnessed the conversation between the two stars, who had spent nine seasons together in Boston.

“It was described to me as a heart-to-heart between these two sides that multiple people witnessed in person,” Charania said.

However, the meeting apparently failed to provide the reassurance Brown was seeking.

“But Jaylen Brown didn’t leave that conversation knowing where his future was at moving forward,” Charania added.

Boston traded Brown to Philadelphia on July 6 in a blockbuster deal involving Paul George.

According to Charania, Brown and Tatum have not spoken since.

At the center of their apparent disagreement is what Brown believes Tatum knew about the Celtics’ plans before the trade.

Andscape’s Marc J. Spears provided another detail during Tuesday’s broadcast.

Spears reported that Tatum was in Las Vegas when news of the trade broke. Tatum subsequently attempted to call Brown, but his former teammate did not answer.

That account adds context to the uncertainty surrounding their relationship.

Tatum previously maintained that he learned about Brown’s departure from Charania, expressing surprise at the move.

Brown later responded to those remarks with a baseball-cap emoji on social media, seemingly questioning his former teammate’s explanation.

Celtics Reunion Comes With Unresolved Questions

The latest reporting adds another chapter to a partnership that helped define nearly a decade of Celtics basketball.

Brown and Tatum reached five Eastern Conference finals and two NBA Finals together, winning the 2024 championship.

Brown earned Finals MVP honors during that title run.

However, their relationship has appeared strained since the trade.

Speaking Sunday, Brown dismissed the possibility of reconnecting with Tatum before Tuesday’s matchup.

“There’s nothing to talk about,” Brown told reporters. “He’s on his side; I’m on my side.”

Tatum, meanwhile, downplayed the emotional significance of their reunion.

“It’s another game on the schedule and it’s the Celtics vs. Sixers,” he told reporters, invoking Celtics president Brad Stevens’ philosophy that every game counts equally.

Boston enters Tuesday’s showdown at 8-2, while Philadelphia leads the Eastern Conference at 9-2.

For the Celtics, the game offers an early test against one of their biggest rivals.

But Charania’s reporting has brought renewed attention to a question that has lingered since Brown’s departure.

How much did Tatum know about the trade before his longtime teammate found out?

Brown sought an answer in France. Months later, the question remains unresolved.