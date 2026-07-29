Celtics Get Telling Jaylen Brown Report After LeBron James Deal

The Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this month. Weeks later, LeBron James signed a two-year deal with the Sixers. The roster Brown walked into now features Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and a four-time champion who took a significant pay cut to be there.

Boston brought in Paul George to join Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard, and Derrick White. The Celtics have their own core to build around. But the Eastern Conference landscape looks different than it did a month ago.

A new report from ESPN’s Shams Charania added another layer to the picture on Tuesday.

What Charania Reported About Brown

Charania said on NBA Today that Brown was directly involved in recruiting James to Philadelphia.

“He wanted LeBron James there,” Charania said. “He did his part to recruit him there.”

Brown did not just show up and accept the roster around him. He helped build it. That matters.

Charania also shared a detail about how Brown intends to handle the dynamic in Philadelphia.

“One person around Jaylen Brown told me today: He’s going to approach this with no ego,” Charania said.

The comment is worth sitting with. There were murmurs during Brown’s time in Boston that he was not entirely comfortable playing alongside Tatum in a secondary role. Whether those reports were fair or overblown depends on who you ask. But the willingness to accept a reduced role in Philadelphia, where he could be the second, third or even fourth option on a given night, suggests something may have shifted.

The Tatum Side of Things

Meanwhile, Tatum spoke at a camp in St. Louis recently and made a comment that drew attention.

“Being around somebody that feels like they know it all, I don’t want to be around that person,” Tatum said.

It could have been general advice to a gym full of young players. Tatum has always been vocal about the value of being coachable. But the timing made it easy to read as a reference to Brown, particularly after Colin Cowherd relayed earlier this offseason that two NBA sources described Brown as someone who believes he is the smartest person in every room.

Whether the comment was aimed at Brown or not, both former teammates are clearly moving forward. The approaches just look different from the outside.

Final Word for the Celtics

Nine seasons together. One championship. And now Tatum and Brown are building toward the same goal from opposite sides of the conference.

The rivalry writes itself. What happens next is the part that matters.