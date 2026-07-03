Jaylen Brown Makes Feelings Clear on Paul George After Celtics Trade

The Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers. Paul George, a nine-time All-Star, headlined the package Boston brought back on Wednesday night, along with two first-round picks and two second-round selections.

The return drew immediate scrutiny. At 36, George is coming off a season that raised questions. He appeared in 78 games total over two years with the 76ers, missed 25 more to a suspension, and put up 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. For a homegrown Finals MVP entering his prime, the haul felt light to a lot of people.

One voice pushed back. It came from the last person anyone expected.

Brown Shows Respect to Paul George

Brown spoke on the player he was traded for during his Twitch stream. Rather than brush past it, he offered George a few words of respect.

“PG had a great series. I think that was part of the reason why the deal went through because PG definitely got more left in the tank. Don’t sleep on my dog.”

Read it for what it was. Brown was not filing a scouting report or promising Boston a return to contention. George gave the 76ers a strong first-round series against the Celtics in the spring, and Brown acknowledged it on his way out.

What George Actually Is for Boston

The two-way pedigree is real. Nine All-Star selections do not happen by accident, and George was a genuine factor when Philadelphia bounced Boston from the first round after the Celtics let a 3-1 lead slip. Brown watched that up close.

But Boston is not pretending George is a cornerstone. He is 36, the injury record is what it is, and the front office traded a 29-year-old star knowing exactly what it was bringing back.

There is already talk George could be a short-term piece himself, a veteran contract Boston flips again as it keeps reshaping around Tatum. Brown’s respect does not change that math. The Celtics may have acquired a player they have no plans to keep for long.

Final Word for the Celtics

Boston traded a 29-year-old cornerstone for a 36-year-old wing, two first-round picks, and financial room. The debate over that math will run all summer.

Jaylen Brown gave George a little credit, acknowledged a good series, and left it there. A classy gesture from a player heading out the door.

Whether George is even in Boston long enough to matter is its own question. The Celtics may not be finished dealing.