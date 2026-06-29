Celtics Jaylen Brown to Portland Trade Framework Emerges After Ja Morant Trade

The Portland Trail Blazers have been eyed for weeks as one of the most aggressive suitors for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, and after Portland’s blockbuster acquisition of Ja Morant on Monday, a specific trade framework is now emerging that would send Brown to Portland to team with Morant.

The proposal, pushed by several NBA commentators shortly after the Morant deal became public, is riding a wave of speculation that the Blazers had engineered the Morant deal specifically to position themselves for a run at Brown.

Jaylen Brown Trade Framework: What Celtics Receive

“Acquiring Ja Morant feels like a set-up trade,” making Portland “more comfortable sending Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe with draft picks to Boston for Jaylen Brown,” according to Yahoo Sports writer Kevin O’Connor.

The framework, as laid out on social media June 29, would send Brown — along with Sam Hauser for salary-matching purposes — to Portland. In return, Boston would receive Holiday, Henderson, Sharpe, and four first-round picks, according to the widely circulated breakdown posted by podcaster @Savageboston on social media.

The numbers work almost perfectly. Brown’s 2026-27 salary of $57,078,728 — part of his five-year, $285.39 million supermax — combined with Hauser’s $10,848,215 cap figure produces roughly $67.9 million in outgoing salary from Boston. The Portland side returns approximately the same total. Holiday at $34.8 million for 2026-27, Henderson at $13,585,523 on his rookie-scale contract, and Sharpe at roughly $20 million on his four-year, $90 million extension, per Spotrac.

For the Celtics, the financial upside is considerable. Offloading Brown’s supermax with its three years and more than $180 million remaining, plus Hauser’s contract delivers major cap relief and apron flexibility under the current CBA, while the incoming salary from Holiday, Henderson, and Sharpe is mostly younger and cheaper.

Boston of course would retain four-time All-NBA first-teamer Jayson Tatum as its franchise cornerstone, while adding three or possibly four first-round picks to its war chest for future roster construction.

Celtics’ Sticking Point

Holiday won an NBA title as a member of the Celtics’ 2024 championship squad and would be returning to Boston. Henderson, 22, is a 2023 No. 3 overall draft pick and athletic point guard with a high upside, while Sharpe is a young, explosive scorer with clear potential on a club-friendly deal.

The gap is at the five. Boston has reportedly inquired about Donovan Clingan, the young center whose 2026-27 salary sits at $7.52 million on a rookie-scale contract. Portland has shown little appetite for moving him. Toumani Camara, another piece Boston has asked about, also appears off the table, according to Blazer’s Edge.

Without frontcourt reinforcement, the return drops Boston into a guard and wing logjam alongside an existing rotation that already features Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, a roster construction issue of the type that Brad Stevens, architect of the Celtics’ recent championship and playoff teams, has studiously tried to avoid.

From Portland’s vantage point, the trade makes sense following the Morant acquisition. Brown is a proven two-way wing with Finals MVP credentials who would give the Blazers a legitimate contention-level upgrade alongside Morant. The cost of Henderson and Sharpe, two of the organization’s most valuable young players plus four first-round picks, is steep by any standard. Portland’s own roster construction, with multiple ball-dominant creators sharing the floor has also surfaced as a concern among numerous analysts.