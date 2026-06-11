Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Has Four-Word Reaction to Knicks’ Finals Comeback

The Boston Celtics are watching the NBA Finals from the outside this year, their playoff run ended by the Philadelphia 76ers in May. But Jaylen Brown has not stopped paying attention to the game.

Wednesday night gave him something worth reacting to.

The New York Knicks trailed the San Antonio Spurs by 29 points at Madison Square Garden, completed the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, and won 107-106 on a tip-in by OG Anunoby with 1.2 seconds remaining.

Brown watched it all unfold and had a four-word reaction afterward.

Celtics Star Reacts to a Historic Night

“OG Anunoby is different,” Brown posted on X after the final buzzer.

A year ago, he and Anunoby were on opposite sides of an Eastern Conference Finals series, competing in exactly the kind of high-stakes basketball that reveals what players are really made of. The Celtics Knicks rivalry runs deep.

But Brown recognized OG’s performance for what it was and said so. On Wednesday night, he and the Knicks earned it.

What Anunoby Did in Game 4

With six seconds left and the Knicks trailing by one, Jalen Brunson launched a deep three that caught the front of the rim. Anunoby crashed the glass. He got his hand up and redirected it in before the Spurs could respond. New York 107, San Antonio 106.

Before that moment, Anunoby had already put together one of the better individual performances of these Finals. He finished with 33 points on 10-of-15 shooting, knocking down seven of his nine three-point attempts.

Across four games he is averaging 23.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 58 percent from the field and better than 55 percent from three.

Knicks coach Mike Brown did not hold back afterward. “I don’t know if there was a play bigger than any other play in the history of Knicks basketball,” he said of the tip-in.

Where the Finals Stand

The Knicks hold a 3-1 series lead.

Game 5 is Saturday night in San Antonio, where the Spurs will try to avoid elimination.

Wembanyama finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds despite a difficult shooting night, and San Antonio will not go quietly. But the Knicks have now erased two massive deficits in this postseason and done it with Anunoby leading the way each time.

He has been the defining player of these Finals. Game 4 was the clearest statement yet.

Final Word for the Celtics

Not every Celtics fan will appreciate those four words. Brown publicly praising a Knicks player mid-Finals is the kind of thing that lands differently depending on which side of the rivalry you are on.

But Brown watched Anunoby put up 33 points, tip in the game-winner with 1.2 seconds left, and complete the largest comeback in Finals history. There was only one honest response.

He gave it.