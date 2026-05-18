Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Fires Back at Stephen A. Smith Over Tatum Claim

The Boston Celtics are still dealing with the noise that followed their first-round exit. A 3-1 series lead against the Philadelphia 76ers disappeared. Jayson Tatum missed Game 7 with knee stiffness. A season that had carried real pride ended with a loss that left Boston answering uncomfortable questions.

Jaylen Brown has not avoided them.

He has taken his thoughts directly to Twitch, where he has spoken about the season, the officiating, his teammates, and the criticism that followed. On Sunday night, one part of that criticism clearly bothered him more than the rest.

It involved Tatum.

Brown Questions Stephen A. Smith’s Tatum Claim

Brown’s frustration centered on a point Stephen A. Smith made about Tatum not appearing on Brown’s stream.

Smith raised the subject on ESPN’s First Take, suggesting Tatum’s absence from Brown’s Twitch channel was something worth noticing. Brown did not understand why that had become a national talking point.

“What type of journalism is this? Jayson Tatum hasn’t been on my stream, and this is what we’re talking about on First Take?” Brown said.

To him, the question had nothing to do with basketball. It had nothing to do with Boston’s playoff loss. It had nothing to do with performance, chemistry, or anything that actually happened on the court.

Brown believed it was speculation dressed up as analysis.

Brown pushed back on the idea that Tatum’s absence from a live stream should mean anything deeper. Not every player wants to appear in an uncontrolled environment. Not every friendship needs to be performed publicly. And not every missing guest becomes a clue. That was Brown’s point.

Brown Defends His Favorite Season Comment

The Tatum discussion was only part of Brown’s issue.

Smith also criticized Brown for calling this his favorite season, a comment that has followed him since Boston’s Game 7 loss. On the surface, the timing made it easy to question. The Celtics had just lost a series they were in position to win. Tatum was injured. The season was over.

Brown believes the context has been ignored.

This was not a normal Celtics season. Tatum missed most of the year while recovering from a ruptured Achilles. Boston had to reshape itself without one of the best players in the league. Brown took on the biggest burden of his career and averaged career highs across the board.

The Celtics still won 56 games.

“This is a narrative that he’s creating,” Brown said. “This isn’t journalism. This is him making his own opinion and formulizing it about what I had to say. Not the fact that we out-proved expectations…not the fact that everybody expected us to be nothing, and we had to fight and we showed up and we competed every day. Not the joy of watching our teammates grow, or not the joy of watching guys who were unproven start to solidify themselves through leadership, through chemistry.”

Jaylen’s Frustration Goes Back Further

This was not the first time Brown and Smith have been at the center of the same story.

Their tension dates back to 2024, when Smith read a message from an unnamed source that described Brown as “not marketable” and “just not liked.” Brown later responded during Boston’s championship parade with a “State Your Source” shirt, turning the moment into one of the defining images of that summer.

Brown’s larger issue is not just with Smith criticizing him. Criticism comes with being a star in Boston. Brown knows that. His issue is with what he sees as narrative-building that moves away from the game itself.

He has spent this offseason using Twitch to speak directly. Sometimes that creates headlines. Sometimes it creates backlash. But from his perspective, that is still better than allowing others to explain his motives for him.

He is not trying to be quiet. He is trying to be understood.

Final Word for the Celtics

Brown can be blunt enough to turn a fair point into a louder headline. That happened again Sunday.

But underneath the frustration, there was a clear argument. Brown does not believe Tatum’s absence from his stream says anything meaningful about their relationship. He does not believe his favorite-season comment was about selfishness. He does not believe Smith framed either subject fairly.

The Celtics still have to live with the ending. They blew a 3-1 lead. They lost Game 7 at home. And they enter the offseason with questions that cannot be answered on Twitch.

But Brown is not going to let someone else define what the season meant to him.

That much is clear.