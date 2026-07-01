Celtics ‘Actively Shopping’ Jaylen Brown, Set Massive Price

The Boston Celtics are no longer just listening to Jaylen Brown suitors.

They’re actively shopping him.

According to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania on First Take, the Celtics have spent the past several days “soliciting offers” from eight to 10 teams for Brown as the franchise explores one of the biggest trades of the NBA offseason.

Charania emphasized that Brown has not requested a trade and that the conversations have been initiated by Boston’s front office.

Instead, the Celtics are evaluating whether another blockbuster move could accelerate their roster reset after an injury-plagued season ended in disappointment.

Celtics Set Massive Asking Price

Boston isn’t looking to move Brown at a discount.

According to Charania, the Celtics have established an extremely high asking price, seeking at least four first-round picks in discussions with interested teams.

No trade is considered imminent, but Charania said the organization has aggressively canvassed the market to determine what type of return Brown could command.

The steep price reflects Brown’s stature as one of the NBA’s premier two-way wings.

The 29-year-old was named NBA Finals MVP in 2024 and followed that by emerging as an MVP candidate during the 2025-26 season.

Giannis Pursuit Shows Celtics’ Thinking

Charania also revealed that Boston’s willingness to move Brown isn’t new.

Charania previously reported that the Celtics offered Brown plus two first-round picks to the Milwaukee Bucks in an unsuccessful attempt to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo before the former MVP was ultimately traded elsewhere.

That proposal underscored the franchise’s willingness to part with Brown—but only in exchange for a transformational player.

With Antetokounmpo no longer available, Boston has shifted its focus toward maximizing Brown’s value through draft capital or another premium return.

Celtics Star Didn’t Ask Out

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Charania made one point especially clear.

Brown isn’t driving these conversations.

“This is the organization choosing to put Jaylen Brown’s name out there among teams,” Charania said.

“My understanding is Jaylen Brown has not requested a trade. This is not something that he has advocated for.”

That distinction could prove significant as trade talks unfold.

Rather than responding to a disgruntled superstar, the Celtics appear to be proactively evaluating whether moving Brown makes sense for the franchise’s long-term direction.

One of the Biggest Decisions in Franchise History

Brown has spent his entire NBA career in Boston and has developed into one of the franchise’s defining players.

In addition to winning NBA Finals MVP in 2024, he helped lead the Celtics to multiple deep playoff runs while forming one of the league’s most successful duos alongside Jayson Tatum.

Now, for the first time, Boston is actively testing whether another team is willing to meet its enormous asking price.

No deal appears close.

But Charania’s report signals that the Celtics are exploring one of the most consequential decisions of the Brad Stevens era.