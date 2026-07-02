Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Trade Draws 5-Word Reaction From Knicks Star

The Boston Celtics didn’t have to wait long to learn how the rest of the NBA viewed their blockbuster trade.

Within minutes of ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting Wednesday that the Celtics had agreed to trade five-time All-Star and reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown to the rival Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks guard Josh Hart weighed in on social media.

“The East offseason is crazy,” Hart posted on X roughly 10 minutes after Charania broke the news.

The five-word message quickly became one of the first reactions from an active NBA player after Boston completed one of the most stunning trades of the offseason.

Brown Trade Sends Shockwaves Across NBA

According to Charania, the Celtics agreed to send Brown to Philadelphia in exchange for veteran forward Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round selections.

The move ends Brown’s decade-long run in Boston, where he developed into a five-time All-Star and helped deliver the franchise’s 18th NBA championship while earning both the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP awards.

The trade also came after Boston’s earlier attempt to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly fell short when Milwaukee instead completed a blockbuster deal with the Miami Heat.

Charania reported that Brown never requested a trade, despite the Celtics actively exploring the market in recent days.

Hart’s Message Echoes Leaguewide Reaction

Hart wasn’t alone in expressing surprise.

The Ringer’s Kirk Goldsberry posted, “This is insane.”

Yahoo Sports NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor called the trade “crazy crazy crazy,” adding that it represented “a hell of an upgrade for the Sixers” before concluding with “YIKES!” for Boston.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel argued that the Celtics “literally salary dumped Jaylen Brown,” while later questioning why Boston did not ultimately land a bigger return after previously pursuing Antetokounmpo.

Even longtime NBA analyst Ryen Russillo questioned the market for Brown, writing, “Guess the market for Jaylen wasn’t that great.”

Hart’s reaction may have been the shortest.

It also captured what much of the basketball world appeared to be thinking.

Celtics Face New Questions

The blockbuster immediately reshaped expectations in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia now pairs Brown with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe, while Boston begins a new chapter built around Paul George, Jayson Tatum and future draft assets.

DraftKings Sportsbook quickly adjusted championship odds after the deal, lengthening Boston’s NBA championship odds from +700 to 10-1 following the trade.

The Celtics also slipped from +260 to +360 to win the Eastern Conference and from +120 to +170 to repeat as Atlantic Division champions.

Whether the Celtics ultimately prove their critics wrong will be determined over the coming months.

For now, Hart’s five-word post stands as one of the earliest player reactions to a trade that immediately became the NBA’s biggest talking point.