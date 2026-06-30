Celtics Receive Massive New Jaylen Brown Trade Update

The Boston Celtics are reportedly very unhappy with the offers they’ve been receiving in a potential Jaylen Brown trade.

Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Celtics’ asking price of four first-round picks is not being met by interested suitors, which includes teams with adequate draft capital. The insider added that the Celtics may be forced to settle for a subpar offer for a player of Brown’s caliber — in large part due to their reported falling out with the All-NBA wing.

“I’m told they’ve asked multiple teams for up to four first-round picks,” Charania said on “SportsCenter” on Monday night of the Celtics trade talks for Brown.

“…I can’t find a team right now that is willing at this moment to give up that amount of draft capital,” Charania added. “So then it just becomes, are Brad Stevens and that front office fine trading away Jaylen Brown for, you know, potentially less than that?”

Celtics Trade Demands Rebuffed

One anonymous general manager told Charania that the Celtics may be forced to accept “40 cents on the dollar” for Jaylen Brown — a consensus top-10 player in the league who finished sixth in MVP voting last year.

“Potentially, you know, I had one GM say ’40 cents on the dollar.’ That’s because that’s what it’s come down to in Boston,” Charania added.

“They just have not been able to find teams as of yet to get to that threshold, but there’s still a lot of time left in this offseason.”

Jaylen Brown ‘Frustrated’ With Celtics

Some believe that the current situation was the Celtics’ own doing, as they chose to put Brown in trade talks less than a year after his career-best season. Brown was, of course, offered to the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the deal fell through with the “Greek Freak” landing in Miami. Although the trade didn’t materalize, Brown reportedly continues to harbour ill will towards the Celtics front office.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported Monday that Brown is “frustrated” with the C’s and is ready to move on after 10 years with the franchise.

“League sources said that the Celtics have continued to field calls from teams interested in trading for Brown,” Himmelsbach reported on Monday.

“A league source said that Brown has grown frustrated with the organization’s approach following a season in which he guided the Celtics to 56 wins while Jayson Tatum was sidelined for months with an Achilles injury.”

Brown himself hinted at his frustration by liking a fan post on Instagram. The fan in question wrote that the Celtics need to do right by Brown and trade him to “a city that respects him.” Interestingly, Brown agreed with the sentiment.

The Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks are reportedly among the most aggressive suitors for Brown.