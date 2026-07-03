New Details Behind Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Trade Revealed

The Boston Celtics traded away Jaylen Brown on Wednesday night. They sent the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round selections, closing the book on the partnership that produced Banner 18.

Brown was coming off the best individual season of his career and had never asked out. He and Jayson Tatum were drafted a year apart, grew up together in green, and delivered a 2024 championship, the franchise’s first in 16 years. Breaking that up demanded an explanation.

Over the past two days, some of them have been speculated.

The Determination Boston Made

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Shams Charania offered his read on what drove the decision.

Charania reported that Boston had grown uncertain whether Brown and Tatum still fit, both on the court and on a personal level, and that two straight postseasons falling short made it harder to justify carrying two supermax contracts built around that pairing.

Tatum, by Charania’s account, was never in play. Boston had reportedly shopped Brown more than once before, and this time a deal finally came together with Philadelphia.

“The Celtics had just made the determination that, moving forward, they can no longer win a championship, clearly, with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum,” Shams reported.

A Fit Questioned On and Off the Court

The personal element ran through more than one report.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported that Boston’s front office had grown frustrated with parts of Brown’s profile away from the floor. His frequent Twitch streams, per Mannix, created headaches internally. His comment that 2025-26 was his favorite season, said out loud after a year that ended in a first-round exit, reportedly did not sit well. Mannix also described grumbling about Brown’s desire to be seen as Tatum’s “basketball equal.”

None of that has been confirmed by anyone inside the organization, and Brown has pushed back on the criticism of his streams publicly, framing them as who he is rather than a problem.

The Breaking Point for Brown and the Celtics

Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko reported that Brown’s standing in Boston had looked murky since the Celtics floated him in trade talks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Per league sources, his frustration with the organization eventually reached a point of no return that forced the front office to act.

One league executive put it bluntly to Iko.

“They had no intention of bringing him back.”

That pursuit told its own story. Boston had been willing to attach Brown and two unprotected first-round picks to land Antetokounmpo. When Milwaukee sent him to Miami instead, the Celtics kept looking until Philadelphia said yes.

Final Word for the Celtics

Jaylen Brown carried this team with Tatum hurt and proved he could lead on his own.

The Celtics moved him anyway. Charania, Mannix, and Iko each reported a version of the same idea, that Boston had stopped believing this duo could climb back to the top, on the court or off it. Boston has yet to say so itself, and it may never spell it out.

What is not in question is the result. The Jays era is over.