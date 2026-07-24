Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Trade Receives Eye-Opening Explanation

The Boston Celtics turned plenty of heads when they decided to trade Jaylen Brown earlier this summer. After all, Brown was coming off a career year, having led Boston to the second seed in the Eastern Conference as their primary offensive option.

As Brad Stevens explored his options regarding Brown’s trade market, rumors were swirling as to why the Celtics were looking to trade the All-Star forward. We now know that Brown’s supermax contract and impending $140 million contract extension played a sizeable role in the decision.

During a recent appearance on the “Shump Street Podcast,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst provided further clarity on the Brown situation. The NBA Insider noted that Brown’s impact didn’t match his high salary, which is why some NBA executives believe Derrick White had a stronger all-around season.

Windhorst continued.

Boston ultimately opted to trade Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in return for Paul George, two first-round draft picks and two second-round draft picks.

Celtics Avoided Jaylen Brown’s Impending Extension

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, who was speaking on a July 17 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the Celtics were apprehensive about giving Brown a two-year $140 million contract extension.

“They knew they were not going to offer Jaylen Brown the two-year, $140 million contract extension,” Charania said. “That would have caused a reaction. Both sides would have had to have even harder conversations, and this could have gone another way. This could have gotten ugly potentially because you’ve already shopped the player multiple times. In 2022, he was offered for Kevin Durant.”

Brown’s extension wouldn’t have kicked in for multiple years. As such, Boston would have been paying him north of $70 million at age 33 and 34. Following his trade to Philadelphia, Brown will become extension eligible again next summer.

Jaylen Brown Says There’s “No Loyalty” In The NBA

During a recent livestream with iShowSpeed, Brown joked that the popular streamer should avoid a career in professional basketball, citing a lack of loyalty.

“I just got traded,” Brown told iShowSpeed. “They packed me up, bro. It’s a crazy business, bro. Don’t become a basketball player. There’s no loyalty…They packed me up. Sayonara. I’m out of here.”

Heading into the new season, all eyes will be on the Sixers to see how they find touches for Brown in what is a loaded roster. Brown joins Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Joel Embiid in a stacked starting five.