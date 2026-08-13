Celtics’ ‘Unusual’ Jaylen Brown Trade Prompts Telling Admission From Warriors Owner

The Boston Celtics did not send Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia without first examining the rest of the market.

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob confirmed that his front office discussed a possible Brown trade with Boston before the former Finals MVP landed with the 76ers — a deal that strengthened an Atlantic Division rival enough to attract LeBron James.

“I was not, but Mike certainly had discussions,” Lacob said Wednesday on Tim Kawakami’s The TK Show, referring to Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.

Lacob did not disclose Golden State’s offer or characterize how far the talks advanced. He said the Celtics explored Brown’s value throughout the NBA before deciding to trade him to Philadelphia for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round selections.

“I think they canvassed the entire league,” Lacob said. “And they wanted a lot.”

The Celtics and Warriors reportedly discussed Brown around the February trade deadline. Boston approached Golden State again near the NBA draft seeking a package built around four first-round picks, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

No agreement materialized. Days later, Brown was headed to one of Boston’s oldest rivals.

Joe Lacob Calls Celtics-76ers Trade ‘Unusual’

Lacob appeared struck less by Boston’s decision to move Brown than by its chosen destination.

“I think they, for whatever reason, made the decision they did,” Lacob said, “to a division rival, which is unusual.”

Brown had spent his entire 10-year career with Boston. He earned five All-Star selections, won Finals MVP during the Celtics’ 2024 championship run and averaged more than 28 points last season.

Yet his contract, which had three years and approximately $140 million remaining, complicated Boston’s long-term financial outlook. The Celtics had also attempted to include Brown and two unprotected first-round picks in an offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo before Milwaukee traded the superstar to Miami.

Philadelphia’s offer gave Boston George and four draft assets. It also created a more imposing obstacle inside the Atlantic Division.

Jaylen Brown Trade Helped 76ers Land LeBron James

Brown’s arrival transformed Philadelphia from an interested observer in James’ free agency into his eventual choice.

“Without getting Jaylen, I don’t think we get LeBron,” 76ers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey said during an ESPN interview. “It changed the game for us.”

Brown joined a core featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. James subsequently signed a two-year, $8 million contract, giving Philadelphia a starting lineup assembled to win immediately.

The development carried another twist for Golden State. The Warriors pursued James and envisioned pairing him with Stephen Curry, but watched him choose a roster featuring the player they had declined to acquire.

Lacob congratulated former Warriors executive Bob Myers, now president of sports for the 76ers’ parent company, for potentially influencing James’ decision.

For Boston, the Brown trade was always going to be judged against what left and what returned. The early accounting now includes more than George and four picks.

By trading Brown within the division, the Celtics helped Philadelphia land James, too.