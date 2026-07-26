Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Accused of Taking Shot at Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum found himself at the center of some unintended attention on Saturday, July 25. The Boston Celtics‘ superstar had given a speech to a hall full of children earlier in the day.

During the speech, Tatum broke down how he views leadership and what being a leader means to him.

“Being a leader doesn’t mean you know it all, right? I don’t know it all,” Tatum said. “I’ll be the first person to say that. Being a leader is being comfortable with raising your hand like, I don’t know. Can you explain that to me? I don’t know X, Y, and Z. I want to learn. Being around somebody that feels like they know it all, I don’t want to be around that person. I don’t want to be the smartest person in the room. I want to learn from somebody else.”

Unfortunately for Tatum, a sizeable portion of the Celtics’ fanbase saw his comments as a direct diss toward former teammate Jaylen Brown. Former NBA guard Brandon Jennings also viewed things that way, as he claimed that Tatum had directly sent a shot at his former running mate.

“Motivational message my a– lmaooo that’s a shot at Jaylen Brown,” Jennings wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Brown Had Been Accused Of Similar Actions

The reason so many Celtics fans saw Tatum’s comments as a slight at Brown is because Boston’s former All-Star wing had recently been accused of acting as though he’s the smartest guy in the room.

“He suddenly thinks he’s the smartest guy in every room he’s in,” Colin Cowherd recently shared. “I’ve worked with people in the media. You get into a really bad space and you make a lot of money. Suddenly, you’re absolutely sure. You don’t wanna listen to your bosses, you don’t wanna listen to consultants, and you don’t wanna listen to teammates. One executive told me this was always a little bit of Jaylen Brown’s personality: the smartest guy in the room. Live streaming, throwing it out there, and it’s just not a good space.”

Of course, Celtics fans clearly saw the correlation in what Tatum had said to Cowherd’s previous reporting.

Brown Has Recently Addressed Cowherd’s Claim

During a recent livestream on his Twitch channel, Brown addressed Cowherd’s claims.

“Personally, I think intelligence is relative,” Brown said. “There’s different forms of what intelligence looks like… I never told nobody, ‘Look, I’m the smartest person in the room.’ That may be how they took it…“No offense to everybody in sports, but the bar is f—ing low.”

Unfortunately for Celtics fans, the discourse surrounding Tatum’s comments and how they could be perceived to be about Brown shows no sign of slowing down. Even when they were teammates, there were consistent questions surrounding their off-court friendship and compatibility. Hopefully, as the new season draws near, we can finally move past the Tatum/Brown discussion points, once and for all.

However, with Brown now on the Sixers, it’s unlikely that’s going to happen, at least not this season.