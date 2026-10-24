Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Sounds Off in Lengthy NSFW Rant About Ex-Teammate Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has plenty to say about the conversation surrounding his relationship with former teammate Jaylen Brown. After Brown responded with a cap emoji beneath a video about his trade to Philadelphia, Tatum addressed the speculation directly. His response included a pointed reminder that their years together deserve more than becoming material for an internet argument.

Tatum said he has no animosity toward Brown and would welcome a conversation with him. He also described reaching out after the trade, while acknowledging that people process major changes differently. What clearly bothers him is how quickly the discussion has shifted from their shared success to questions about their personal relationship.

For Celtics fans, that distinction matters. Tatum and Brown spent years hearing doubts about whether their partnership could deliver a championship before eventually answering them. Their separation does not erase that accomplishment, even if the latest social media exchange has drawn attention elsewhere.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Addresses Jaylen Brown’s Cap Emoji

Brown’s reaction appeared beneath a video in which Tatum recalled finding out about the trade that sent his longtime teammate to the 76ers. The blue cap emoji commonly signals that someone is “capping,” slang for lying. Brown appeared to dispute Tatum’s account, although he did not specify which detail he questioned.

Tatum’s response went beyond defending a particular part of that story. He focused on the broader treatment of their relationship and the suggestion that their separation had become a personal feud. His frustration centered on what he believes is getting lost.

“I understand we are in an entertainment business, but me personally, I am not much of an off-the-court entertainer type of guy,” Tatum said, via video shared by Daniel Donabedian. “For me, it’s just like, I don’t have any animosity or beef or ill will towards him. The frustrating part is since he’s not on the Celtics anymore, the narrative or the conversations haven’t been enough about what we accomplished, all the games we won, winning the championship, how we’ve grown together. Right, it’s turned into this like drama type of thing.”

There is a fair point inside that frustration. Their partnership produced far more than a collection of moments for fans to dissect after the breakup. Reducing the entire relationship to whether one player believes the other’s trade story leaves out what made their time together significant.

Celtics Star Says a Conversation Could Clear the Air

Tatum also offered his account of trying to contact Brown after the deal. His comments do not establish Brown’s perspective or explain the motivation behind the emoji. They do make clear that Tatum says he has been willing to communicate.

“I got two kids, you know what I’m saying? I reached out to him the day he got traded. I called him, I texted him, and I understand people process things differently,” Tatum said. “So for me, like at this point in our lives, we are too old to be having our relationship discussed, X, Y, Z, on the internet. There’s a conversation to be had. We can definitely have that conversation. I welcome that.” “I have always wanted the best for him and wished the best for him. I always publicly said those things. I seen all these things about ‘get your popcorn ready’ when they play. There’s no f***ing boxing match. Again, there’s no animosity, there’s no beef. I just hate the way the conversation and narrative around it. There’s not enough communication. I think a conversation would solve and put out a lot of fires.”

The boxing reference captured how far Tatum believes the buildup has gone. Boston and Philadelphia already have enough competitive stakes without every meeting becoming a referendum on whether two former teammates still like each other. Tatum is explicitly rejecting the idea that he views Brown as a personal enemy.

That does not mean every question has been answered. Brown’s emoji remains open to interpretation beyond its general expression of disbelief, and Tatum’s response does not resolve the apparent disagreement. A direct conversation would offer a better opportunity for clarity than another round of online speculation.

For now, Celtics fans have a clear statement from their star. Tatum wants their accomplishments remembered, says there is no beef and has left the door open to talk. Whether that produces a resolution is uncertain, but their championship partnership deserves more consideration than a single emoji can provide.