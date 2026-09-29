Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Makes Honest Admission on Jaylen Brown Trade

The Boston Celtics held their annual Media Day on Monday to open the 2026-27 season. New faces filled the practice facility. Paul George posed for photos in green. Mitchell Robinson joked with reporters about making coach Joe Mazzulla apologize for years of intentional fouls. The energy pointed forward.

But the biggest conversation still centered on someone who was not in the building. Jaylen Brown is in Philadelphia now. Monday was the first time in a decade that Brown was not part of the proceedings.

Jayson Tatum was asked about his former teammate. His answer carried weight.

Tatum Addresses Brown’s Departure

The Celtics star did not dance around the question.

“It’s tough, obviously,” Tatum said. “I always say, the business of the NBA always comes in and plays a part, always, and I’ve seen it throughout my 10 years of being in this league.”

Then he went further.

“For me, I’m just grateful for what we accomplished and what he meant to this city and this organization,” Tatum said. “Just the ups and downs in our career that we were able to grow and learn from and that made us the players we are today. So really, just being thankful for those nine years.”

Nine years. The ups and downs. The growth. Tatum was not offering a rehearsed line about the business side of the league. He was acknowledging what the partnership meant to him.

What Comes Next for Tatum

Tatum enters Year 10 in Boston healthier than he has been in over a year. He is now 16 and a half months removed from his Achilles surgery and said Monday that the offseason allowed him to get stronger and more explosive.

“I feel great,” Tatum said. “Obviously, I feel much better than I did this time last year.”

The Celtics roster around him looks different. George brings nine All-Star selections and playoff experience. Robinson addresses the frontcourt need that existed all of last season. The supporting cast has shifted, but Tatum remains at the center of everything Boston does.

Final Word for the Celtics

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown spent nine years together. They made two Finals, won a championship, and defined an era of Celtics basketball. Now that chapter is closed.

The new era starts now. Tatum is ready for it.