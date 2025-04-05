Celtics Jayson Tatum Labeled the ‘Most Disrespected Superstar’ in the NBA

Over the last 18 months, Jayson Tatum has proven himself as a top-five player in the NBA. The Boston Celtics star has been named to three straight All-NBA First Teams. He’s a two-time Olympic champion, a six-time All-Star and a champion.

Yet, for some reason, Tatum’s talent and impact have been consistently downplayed by the media. That negative coverage has also bled into the general NBA fanbase, with Tatum often overlooked when discussing the best players in the world.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston on April 4, Celtics legend Paul Pierce shared his thoughts on why Tatum receives so much negative coverage.

“When I watch Tatum on and off the court, he’s humble, he works hard,” Pierce said. “I have a chance to watch him workout in LA every year, he loves the game. He has something to play for because he’s probably the most disrespected superstar in our league. The motivation is always there for him. Look what they did to him at the Olympics. It seems like its always something with Jayson Tatum that doesn’t sit well with people and year in and year out, he’s first team All-NBA, he won a championship and then there’s something else.”

Tatum is the best player on a loaded Celtics roster. It’s easy to understand why he gets overlooked in certain discussions. However, it’s the negative approach to how he’s discussed that has become unfair.

Tatum Sacrifices For the Celtics

It’s easy to look at Boston’s roster and assume Tatum has an unfair advantage. Brad Stevens has constructed a juggernaut, with no less than eight players being legitimate starting-level talent in the league.

Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser could all be key contributors on any team in the NBA. Yet, Tatum has not only found a way to win with his star-level teammates, but he’s also found a way to elevate their level of play without hindering his own.

Last season, Tatum willingly took a dip in offensive production to ensure his teammates were empowered on a nightly basis. Yet, despite his willingness to become more of a playmaking metronome, he still shone as the best player on the team. It’s hard to discredit a player who willingly takes a step back but still finds a way to shine.

Tatum Recently Tagged as Heartbeat of the NBA

During a recent episode of the “Colin Cowherd Show,” Tatum was labeled as the ‘heartbeat’ of the NBA.

“In an NBA locker room, the culture is set by the team’s best player,” Cowherd said. “It’s a game of follow the leader. If your star shows up every single night, the rest of the team falls in line. Forget load management; I want lead management, and Jayson Tatum is that guy. He’s always the first guy on the floor in warm-ups. Locked in both ends. He’s not coasting, not pacing himself. He plays and plays hard every single night. That’s a big deal. I don’t think he’s the face of the league yet. But he might be the heartbeat…Great player. Great attitude.”

While it’s hard to say whether Tatum is having a culture-defining effect on the NBA, it’s clear that he’s had a positive impact on the Celtics and the locker room culture within the team. Now, the hope will be that his impact on the Celtics can help guide them to a second-straight championship despite the increase in competition throughout the Eastern Conference.