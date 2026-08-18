Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Turns Heads With Latest Offseason Workout

The Boston Celtics will enter the 2026-27 season with a different roster and a different dynamic. Jaylen Brown is in Philadelphia. Paul George is the new addition. The supporting cast has been reshaped around one central figure.

Jayson Tatum appeared in 16 games last season after tearing his Achilles tendon during the 2025 playoffs. He returned late in the year, pushed through a first-round playoff series against the 76ers, and then watched the offseason reshape the team around him.

Now comes the part where he takes it back. A video shared by the Celtics this week offered a glimpse of how he is preparing.

Tatum and Mazzulla Lace Up the Gloves

The Celtics posted a clip of Tatum and head coach Joe Mazzulla sharing a boxing workout at the team’s practice facility. The two went through drills together, throwing combinations and working on movement in the session.

For anyone who has followed Mazzulla’s approach, the scene fit perfectly. This is a coach who has pumped combat audio through the speakers at practice and required his own staff to run after losses. He sees competition through a combative lens, and boxing is a natural extension of that philosophy.

What stood out was the visual of coach and star going through it side by side. Mazzulla was not observing from the sideline or handing the work off to a trainer. He was in the ring, gloves on, matching his franchise player rep for rep.

That dynamic matters heading into a season where the two will need to be more connected than ever. With Brown gone, Tatum is the undisputed centerpiece of everything Boston does. The bond between the player carrying the offense and the coach building the system around him is the foundation the entire season rests on.

Coming Back From the Achilles

Tatum’s Achilles rupture during the 2025 playoffs threatened to alter the trajectory of his career. He spent the better part of 10 months rebuilding his body before returning for the final stretch of last season. His playoff games against Philadelphia showed the talent remained, but the physical limitations were real.

This offseason has been about eliminating those limitations. The boxing sessions, the strength work, and the time spent restoring his explosiveness have all been deliberate steps toward being fully ready when training camp opens.

Tatum said earlier this summer that winning another championship and earning Finals MVP in Boston are the goals driving him. The preparation reflects that ambition. He is not easing back into the role. He is attacking it.

Final Word for the Celtics

Tatum and Mazzulla boxing together is more than a social media clip. It is a statement about where this team is headed.

The coach and the star, side by side, preparing for a season that will ask more of both of them than any that came before. The roster is different. The expectations are not.

Tatum is ready to carry the weight. The offseason work says he is not leaving anything to chance.