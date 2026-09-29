Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Reveals What He ‘Stole’ From Paul George

The Boston Celtics used Media Day on Monday to introduce the next version of their roster. New faces. New roles. A new reality without Jaylen Brown. The conversations covered everything from championship expectations to shooting mechanics to free throw apologies.

But the most memorable moment of the afternoon happened almost by accident.

Jayson Tatum was in the middle of answering a question about Paul George when the veteran walked into the back of the room. Tatum did not notice. He kept talking.

Tatum Reveals How George Shaped His Game

Tatum was asked about playing alongside George, and his answer went somewhere unexpected. He did not talk about fit or roster construction. Tatum talked about growing up watching George play.

“He definitely was one of the guys that, when I was coming up, I used to watch a lot of film on,” Tatum said. “Just that archetype of a two-way player, 6-foot-9, scoring at all three levels.”

Tatum went further, describing George as a player he actively tried to learn from at every stage of his development.

“He was definitely somebody when I was in high school, college, even early in my career that I would always try to steal things from,” Tatum said.

George had been listening from across the room the entire time.

When Tatum finished, the two dapped each other up. George had one line.

“That was sentimental,” George said.

What George Brings to the Partnership

George arrives in Boston with nine All-Star selections and years of experience playing alongside another elite wing in Kawhi Leonard with the Los Angeles Clippers. He has said that experience will help him build a relationship with Tatum on the court.

George made clear at his introductory press conference earlier this month where he sees himself fitting into the hierarchy.

“I’m here to help JT. He’s the guy,” George said. “I’ve played alongside another superstar wing, and we coexisted beautifully. I see this with myself, with JT.”

George has spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia battling injuries that dragged his production below his career averages. He attributes the decline to returning too soon rather than age, and said Monday that his body is finally healthy again after his first full offseason of training in years.

George also acknowledged the weight Tatum carries as the lone star in Boston and suggested his own experience navigating similar pressure can help.

Final Word for the Celtics

Jayson Tatum grew up watching Paul George. He studied his film. He borrowed from his game. Now George is joining his team at 36 years old, walking into a locker room where the kid who used to study him is the established star.

The partnership is just getting started. If the respect between them translates to the court, the Celtics may have found something worth building around.