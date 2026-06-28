Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Reacts to Notable Update on Teammate’s Future

The Boston Celtics have plenty of big decisions ahead this offseason. Jaylen Brown‘s future remains unsettled. The front office is weighing extensions for multiple players. The roster is in flux in ways that have defined the offseason conversation around this team.

But on Saturday, one piece of good news cut through all of it.

Ron Harper Jr. agreed to a three-year, $9 million deal with Boston, locking down the kind of security he has spent four years chasing. For a player who ground his way through non-guaranteed agreements and development stints, it was a moment worth celebrating.

Tatum Makes His Feelings Known

Celtics star Jayson Tatum took to his Instagram story after the news broke, reposting a photo of Harper with a message that summed up what the young wing means to him and this locker room.

“My dawg 🤞🏽” Tatum wrote.

Baylor Scheierman reposted the same thing, captioning his ‘CAKEEEE.

The reaction from both players reflected something real about where Harper stands inside this building. He is not a fringe roster piece. He is a teammate who has earned genuine respect from the players around him.

Four Years in the Making

Harper’s path here was anything but straightforward. He went undrafted out of Rutgers in 2022 and spent the next several years proving he belonged, bouncing between two-way deals with the Raptors and Pistons before landing in Boston’s development pipeline.

He started last season on a training camp deal with no guarantees attached. Each step forward came because he outplayed the deal he was on. Two-way contract. Standard NBA deal in April. And a surprise Game 7 starter against Philadelphia.

What He Gives the Celtics

The surface numbers do not tell the whole story. Shooting just under 42 percent from the floor across 29 games, Harper averaged 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in limited minutes last season, modest production that understates his actual impact.

What he gives Boston is harder to quantify. He makes winning plays that do not show up in box scores. Contesting shots, eating up defensive possessions, hitting open threes when the offense finds him.

Joe Mazzulla trusted him enough to hand him a playoff start. His career-high 27 points against Orlando in April showed what he is capable of when given the opportunity.

At 26 years old on a team-friendly deal, the upside is real.

Final Word for the Celtics

Harper put the work in quietly, inside buildings most fans never noticed, and let his play make the argument for him.

Tatum noticed. Scheierman noticed. The front office noticed.

Now the contract reflects it. Harper has earned his place in Boston, and the Celtics are better for keeping him there.