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Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Makes Feelings Clear on Paul George as Camp Begins

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Boston Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla answers questions during a press conference during Boston Celtics Media Day at Auerbach Center on September 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics held their first practice of training camp on Tuesday. Media Day was behind them. The questions about Jaylen Brown‘s departure, Jayson Tatum‘s health, and the shape of this roster had been addressed.

Now the work starts. And when head coach Joe Mazzulla talked about Paul George, the focus was forward.

Mazzulla on George

“He’s done a lot of great things in this league,” Mazzulla said. “What he can do for us on and off the court with his talent and his experience.”

Mazzulla called himself “super excited” to work with George. George fits what Mazzulla has built in Boston. A veteran who has accepted a supporting role alongside Tatum without being asked twice.

George played alongside Kawhi Leonard for years in Los Angeles and knows what it looks like to function next to an elite wing. He has said publicly that Tatum is the guy.

Forward Jordan Walsh noticed the impact at the first day of camp.

“He’s stepping into this role with a lot of humility and a lot of confidence,” Walsh said. “We appreciate that.”

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics poses for photos during Boston Celtics Media Day at Auerbach Center on September 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

What Mazzulla Is Working With

Last season, Mazzulla coached a team that won 56 games without Tatum for most of the year and earned Coach of the Year honors. The run ended with a 3-1 series collapse against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

He spent the summer processing that. Mazzulla said at Media Day that every offseason starts with an honest look at who he became during the season.

“I’m different,” Mazzulla said. “I’m a product of the experiences that you go through.”

The roster around him is different too. Brown is gone. The Celtics added George, Mitchell Robinson, and Mike Conley.

“It’s not as much about what it looks like without one person as much as, what’s our roster?” Mazzulla said. “How can we take advantage of the strengths and the talent that we have?”

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Jayson Tatum #0 and Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics pose for photos during Boston Celtics Media Day at Auerbach Center on September 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Celtics

Mazzulla has coached through a championship and a first-round collapse. He knows what this job asks. George gives him a player with experience, talent, and a willingness to fit.

Training camp is underway. The answers come on the court.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Makes Feelings Clear on Paul George as Camp Begins

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