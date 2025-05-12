Celtics Injury Update: Key Sharpshooter’s Status Revealed

The Boston Celtics could be getting a timely boost ahead of Monday night’s Game 4 at Madison Square Garden. Sam Hauser, the team’s top floor spacer off the bench, has been upgraded to questionable after missing Games 2 and 3 with an ankle sprain. If he does suit up, it could give Boston just enough to tilt the margins. And while this might not break headlines, it’s the kind of small shift that could swing a game—and a series.

Celtics Starting to Find Their Stride

After stumbling through the first two games at TD Garden, the Celtics bounced back in Game 3. Smarter spacing, improved rim pressure, and a confident bench unit made the difference. Payton Pritchard dropped 23 off the bench. Boston’s rim frequency rose to 37%. That’s a stark contrast to the 25% they averaged across Games 1 and 2.

It was the kind of game that felt like the Celtics remembered who they are. Jayson Tatum didn’t have to do it alone, and the entire rotation felt more fluid. Pritchard’s performance especially showed how much value bench shooting adds when the starters are getting trapped or crowded.

Hauser Could Help Celtics Stretch Knicks Defense

Sam Hauser hasn’t made much noise this postseason—averaging just 2.7 points in 6 games—but his 42% three-point clip in the regular season means defenders can’t ignore him.

With Luke Kornet soaking up more minutes in Hauser’s absence and Kristaps Porzingis still not looking like himself, the Celtics need all the spacing they can get.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla offered an update on Hauser’s recovery:

“He’s getting there. He’s getting better. He’s day-to-day, getting better every day.”

— via @NoaDalzell

Whether or not Hauser’s ankle holds up, his presence alone forces the New York Knicks to adjust—and that might be all Boston needs to crack open Game 4.

Looking Ahead to Game 4

Game 3 was Boston’s cleanest performance in the series—and arguably their most complete postseason outing yet.

If Hauser suits up, even for limited minutes, it gives Joe Mazzulla another weapon to play with, one that can force Knicks defenders to stay home on the perimeter and open up the floor for guys like Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.

With the series sitting at 2–1, Monday’s Game 4 is pivotal. And Hauser, quiet as he’s been, might just be loud enough to make a difference.