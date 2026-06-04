Celtics Land Long-Rumored Target in Bold Jaylen Brown Trade Proposal

The Boston Celtics continue to be at the center of NBA offseason speculation, and a new blockbuster three-team trade proposal would send franchise cornerstone Jaylen Brown to the Atlanta Hawks while delivering one of the league’s fastest-rising young stars to Boston.

As part of his latest NBA mock draft, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed a deal involving the Celtics, Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans that would dramatically reshape all three franchises.

Under the proposal, Atlanta would receive Jaylen Brown and center Yves Missi. The Celtics would acquire Trey Murphy III, Onyeka Okongwu, veteran center Kevon Looney and a 2030 first-round pick swap. New Orleans would land the No. 8 overall pick, Jonathan Kuminga via sign-and-trade, Zaccharie Risacher and a future first-round selection.

While Boston has shown no indication that it is actively shopping Brown, the proposal reflects the growing leaguewide interest surrounding the six-time All-Star’s future.

Trey Murphy III Emerges as Celtics Trade Target

The biggest piece coming back to Boston would be Murphy, who has developed into one of the NBA’s premier two-way wings.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout 2025-26 campaign, averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Murphy’s name has already surfaced as a possible Celtics target this offseason.

During a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, longtime Boston observer Bill Simmons suggested the Celtics could emerge as a serious contender for Murphy if the Pelicans decide to move one of their most valuable young players.

“We assume he’s probably going to get traded over the next three weeks,” Simmons said. “I think Boston is a possibility. We thought whoever lost this matchup (Spurs and Thunder) is a possibility. You have two to three weeks to trade for someone like that.”

The comments added fuel to speculation that Boston could pursue a younger, more cost-controlled wing if the front office ever considers major roster changes.

Buckley argued that if the Celtics move Brown outside of a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster, they would likely prioritize proven contributors over draft capital.

“The Celtics don’t turn a Brown trade into a Giannis Antetokounmpo megamove, they probably wouldn’t want a pile of picks in exchange for their star,” Buckley wrote.

Murphy would give Boston a plug-and-play near All-Star capable of fitting alongside Jayson Tatum, while Okongwu would fill their pressing need at center. The 6-foot-10 center, who averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, would add athleticism, rim protection and versatility to the Celtics frontcourt.

Atlanta Hawks Continue to Be Linked to Brown

The proposal also aligns with recent reporting connecting Brown to his hometown Hawks.

Earlier this week, NBA insider Jake Fischer identified Atlanta as one of several teams monitoring Brown’s situation should Boston ever become willing to engage in trade discussions.

Brown’s Georgia roots have long fueled speculation that the Hawks could eventually pursue him.

“The Hawks might be willing to pay a premium for Brown, a Georgia native, since their young core looks ready to fly but probably needs a top-shelf talent to really take off,” Buckley wrote.

Atlanta would immediately add one of the league’s best two-way wings while accelerating its rebuild around a promising young core.

Celtics Continue to Support Brown Publicly

Despite the growing number of trade scenarios circulating around the league, Boston’s leadership has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to Brown.

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP delivered arguably the finest season of his career in 2025-26, averaging career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while helping the Celtics remain among the Eastern Conference elite despite Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury.

Both Brown and Celtics president Brad Stevens have publicly dismissed concerns about the star forward’s future.

“I love Boston,” Brown said after the season. “If it was up to me, I’d play in Boston for the next 10 years.”

For now, Brown remains a cornerstone of the franchise. But with rival executives continuing to monitor Boston’s roster decisions, blockbuster proposals involving the Celtics star are likely to remain one of the NBA offseason’s biggest storylines.

And Buckley’s proposal could recalibrate and balance out the Celtics roster around Jayson Tatum.