Celtics Receive Eye-Opening LeBron James Free Agency Update

Let the LeBron James free agency rumors rage on. It’s still May. We have yet to witness Game 1 of the conference finals. But a major subject on most minds is the future of the NBA’s oldest player.

Then there’s the Boston Celtics seated somewhere out there hating that they have to watch the New York Knicks potentially making a run to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

The Celtics were surprisingly eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the rival Philadelphia 76ers, kickstarting an offseason jam-packed with questions.

All signs point to the Celtics making significant changes this summer. That is a muscle team president Brad Stevens has shown in the past he is not afraid to flex.

According to MassLive’s Brian Robb, there is a scenario out there the Celtics could go after James in free agency.

“James will be one of the bigger wildcards in free agency with the Lakers potentially looking to pivot to a younger supporting cast around Luka Doncic,” Robb wrote. “However, it’s hard to consider a world where James would consider Boston, even with the possibility of contending being on the table. The Celtics could only offer him their mid-level exception ($15 million) in free agency.

“They do have a $27 million TPE but that would require a sign-and-trade deal, which would mean the Celtics would need to sweeten the pot for some help from the Lakers to get a deal done. Realistically, it’s hard to envision James joining his longtime rivals when a reunion in Cleveland or another Western Conference team could be on the table offering more money.”

A Move for LeBron James One That Makes Sense for Boston?

LeBron James. The Boston Celtics.

Two booming entities in their own right, yet never ones imagined to join forces.

Perhaps that shouldn’t mean the 41-year-old James, now in the twilight of his iconic career, can’t end his career playing for the team he used to dominate in his heyday.

If James is truly considering leaving the Lakers, one can never say never, especially after Stevens made it clear to the public that the Celtics are looking to make adjustments to the roster this summer.

“There’s no question what we want,” Stevens said in early May. “There’s no question when you look at what’s true that, though we did a lot of good things, we lost in the first round,” Stevens said. “And we’re also 3-11 against the top three seeds in the West [Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Denver] and the other top two [Detroit, New York] in the East. And so, we’ve got to get better.”

Will Celtics Break Up the Jays?

Potentially adding James in free agency appears much lower on the bulletin board. The Celtics have bigger worries, starting with Jaylen Brown.

Boston’s stunning postseason exit immediately sparked uncertainty over the future of NBA MVP candidate Jaylen Brown.

Brown just ripped off his best season as a pro, but knowing the history of the Celtics and how they have done business — ehem … trading Isaiah Thomas after he, too, was coming off an MVP-caliber season in 2016-17 — Brown being traded shouldn’t stun anyone if it happens

If the Celtics consider Brown a moveable piece, there is a good chance the franchise has Giannis Antetokounmpo on its radar. With a pressing need for front court starpower, Antetokounmpo is a prime target.

And if Boston is able to gather Jayson Tatum, Antetokounmpo and James and surround them with depth and elite shooting, who would deny they wouldn’t be slam dunk winners of the offseason?