Celtics Legend Would Go See Banner 18 Raised at TD Garden — Under 1 Condition

Bob Cousy is used to watching championship banners raised. The Boston Celtics legendary point guard was part of six championships during his 13 seasons in Boston. He teamed with Hall of Famers Bill Russell and Tom Heinsohn to form the foundation of a franchise that won 11 championships in 13 years from 1957 to 1969.

Cousy is 95 years old. He’s still sharp. He still is passionate about the Celtics. NBC Boston’s Chris Forsberg sat down with the legend after the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals and asked if he’d like to be in attendance when the team raises its 18th championship banner next season. Cousy said he’d love to be there, but only under one condition.

Bob Cousy Would Attend the Banner Ceremony If the Only Other Living Member From the ’60s Is Invited

Cousy admits he’s on borrowed time. At 95, he’s lived a great life, but he’s watched several teammates, including Russell and Heinsohn, move on to basketball heaven in recent years.

Before the 2024 NBA Finals, Cousy admitted he was “in overtime” in the game of life and wanted to be around when the Celtics won their NBA-best 18th championship.

“I’m 95 (expletive) years old with one foot in the grave and I can barely move,” Cousy told Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe. “I know I’m in overtime. So everything in your life becomes more meaningful. And one of the last things I want to be able to see is for the Celtics to hang up banner No. 18.”

The Celtics granted Cousy’s wish, defeating the Mavs in five games. Forsberg asked Cousy if attending the banner-raising ceremony during a game next season would be something he’s be interested in doing.

“It’s something I would love to participate in,” Cousy said. “I would have one condition that I share it with my dear friend and the only remaining player left from the ’50s and ’60s, Satch Sanders. He doesn’t get enough attention. I would love to have him at my side.

“The other friend that I would ask to join me is Governor Maura Healey, who has become a good friend, and, of course, has a basketball background. She captained Harvard years ago, and she always references the Celtics. We talk ball, and then we solve the problems in the state. I’d love to have those two friends at my side.”

Cousy Is Widely Considered the Best Point Guard in Celtics History

Cousy’s job was to run the show for the Celtics during the 1950s and early ’60s. When Russell and Heinsohn came aboard in 1956 as rookies together, they got plenty of headlines, but much of that had to do with the playmaking of Cousy.

In their first season together, they won the first of those 11 championships during a 13-year run. Cousy was the floor leader and was named MVP of the 1956-57 season. The 6-foot-1 floor general dished out a league-best 7.5 assists and averaged 20.6 points. He also pulled down 4.8 rebounds.

Cousy was an All-Star in all 13 seasons with the Celtics. His 6,945 assists are a franchise best. He averaged 18.5 points in his career and shot better than 80% from the free-throw line.

He’s considered the best point guard in team history and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1971.

In an earlier interview with Forsberg, Cousy said being 95 is nothing special.

“It’s just a number,” he told Forsberg. “I’ve said if often over the years that I am literally the most fortunate, luckiest SOB on the planet.”