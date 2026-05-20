Celtics Linked to $60 Million Star Big Man to Pair With Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics’ offseason has started much sooner than anyone could have anticipated.

The Celtics were stunningly ousted in the first round by the rival Philadelphia 76ers despite once owning a strong 3-1 lead.

Boston now pivots to an offseason with some pressing questions.

What happens with Jaylen Brown? How will the Celtics aim to improve? What will they do to strengthen their lackluster frontcourt depth?

While the Celtics are potentially in line for multiple changes, one move they could potentially make is to sign free agent big man Mitchell Robinson.

According to Zack Cox of the Boston Herald, Mitchell is an ideal option to help the Celtics cover some of their weaknesses in the frontcourt.

“The scope of Robinson’s skill set is limited — more than 90% of his career field-goal attempts have come inside three feet, per Basketball-Reference, and he’s a notoriously terrible free-throw shooter — but what he does well, he does very well,” Cox wrote. “Listed at 7-foot-1, he’s a monster on the offensive glass and a top-tier interior defender. This season, Robinson ranked in the 87th percentile among big men in block percentage, the 95th percentile in steal percentage and the 100th percentile in offensive rebounding percentage, per Cleaning the Glass.”

The Big Man Dilemma the Boston Celtics are Facing

The world saw how it all unfolded.

Once Sixers star big man Joel Embiid made his series debut, the first round flipped completely.

If the Celtics had no answers for a slowed-down, oft-injured Embiid, who sometimes looked far from healthy despite his dominance, then what does that say about their frontcourt?

The Celtics’ existing big man rotation is shaky, to say the least.

[Neemias] Queta has a team option for next season,” Cox wrote, “Luka Garza — a solid shooter and offensive rebounder who struggles defensively — has one year left on his contract, and midseason pickup Nikola Vucevic is an impending free agent. The 35-year-old Vucevic was a healthy DNP in Game 7 against the 76ers, and Stevens’ postseason comments suggested he is unlikely to return.”

Boston isn’t a team predicated on receiving significant production from its big men; it’s not like the front office is going to go out there looking for a seven-foot scoring sensation.

But rim-protection, rebounding and interior defense are urgent needs.

The 28-year-old Robinson, a virtual non-factor as a scorer, checks all those boxes. He’d fit well next to the downhill play style of Jayson Tatum.

End-of-Season Remarks Signals Changes for C’s

If Celtics Nation has come to learn anything about Brad Stevens, the team’s president of basketball operations, it’s that he won’t sit still for change.

Stevens had no problem conceding to the media that his team was poor against the elites of the NBA this season.

“There’s no question what we want,” Stevens said in his end-of-season press conference. “… We did a lot of good things, we lost in the first round. And we’re also 3-11 against the top three seeds in the West [Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Denver] and the other top two [Detroit, New York] in the East. And so, we’ve got to get better.”

Anytime a supposed contender falls way short of expectations, a potentially landscape-shaking offseason is not off the table.

Because the team’s top stars are immediately thrust into the spotlight.

There are rumors floating around over Brown’s future with the Celtics and if he is looking to move on.

But it is still May. There is plenty that’ll be learned over the coming months.