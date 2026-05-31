Celtics Linked to 9-Time All-Star Guard to Form Major Duo With Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics can ultimately look back on the 2025-26 season and call it a bust by their standards. There were contenders, but they fell short of their championship aspirations.

This offseason, the Celtics front office will look to add veteran toughness and playmaking depth to address some of their issues.

One name that is generating a buzz is 37-year-old guard Russell Westbrook.

Agewise, it looks far-fetched but, according to Hardwood Houdini’s Ben Handler, the Celtics could benefit significantly from Westbrook’s intangibles.

“At 37 years old, Russ is far from the MVP he once was, but a lot of his burst is still there,” Handler wrote. “He put up 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists just last season for the tanking Kings, and he now hits free agency, likely seeking a role on a contending team. That’s exactly what Boston can offer.”

The Celtics had a strong regular season but didn’t replicate that in the playoffs where margins are important. Adding Westbrook could address those gaps even as he is in the latter stages of his career.

Westbrook’s Contract Situation and Potential Fit With Celtics

Westbrook is expected to command a veteran minimum or a modest mid-level deal; as such, he will be a low-risk, high-upside addition for a capped team like Boston.

It looks like a straightforward financial fit, as Westbrook is coming off a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings and he understands the realities of his stage in the league.

On the court, his addition will improve Boston’s depth. The Celtics, as good as they are with their starting lineup, don’t boast strong depth.

“They only have two real guards on the roster in Payton Pritchard and Derrick White,” Handler wrote. “Westbrook could enter in a backup role and give the team another proven creator. He would help the team get out in transition, get to the free-throw line, and attack the basket.

“We know what kind of competitor he is, and perhaps he could provide some of the dog mentality that has been lacking since the departure of Marcus Smart,” he added.

The Celtics front office has always had a thing for veterans who they feel can help the roster.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown remain the championship core, but a player like Westbrook, if he buys into a defined role, could complement the system under coach Joe Mazzulla.

Westbrook’s Lessons from Past Stops

The Celtics can overlook some things if they want to sign Westbrook, one major thing being how he hasn’t managed to see his team through the line.

Ever since Westbrook left the Oklahoma City Thunder, it has been a whirlwind. He joined contention-worthy franchises, but it never yielded results.

It didn’t work with the Rockets, Lakers, Clippers and Nuggets.

Critics maintained the same old. He doesn’t understand time and pace. He’s too emotional. He can’t shoot. He doesn’t make good decisions in the fourth quarter. Blah, blah blah.

But the franchises Westbrook has been on since leaving OKC have also struggled to maximize his declining athleticism alongside star-heavy lineups.

It took the tanking Kings to give Westbrook a shot this season after several months where it seemed teams were hesitant to gamble on him. He did somehow revive his value in Sacramento starting 58 games, more than he did in the previous three seasons.

For the Celtics, a one year deal for Westbrook doesn’t look harmful to try out. It gives them a short gamble at a title pursuit.